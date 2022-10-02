Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who declined Brando’s ‘Godfather’ Oscar, dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist Marlon Brando sent to the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the lead actor Oscar he won for “The Godfather,” has died. She was 75.

The motion picture academy announced the news on its social media accounts Sunday night.

In one of the most famous moments in Oscar history, Littlefeather took the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 27, 1973 after Brando’s name was read as the winner. Wearing a fringed buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather refused to take the Oscar proffered by presenter Roger Moore. She firmly offered Brando’s regrets, explaining he would not accept the Oscar because of Hollywood’s mistreatment of Native Americans and the standoff at Wounded Knee.

As Littlefeather spoke, the audience erupted in a confused mix of cheers and boos. In an interview with the Academy earlier this year, Littlefeather recalled spotting actor John Wayne being restrained by security guards from rushing the stage. “[Wayne] did not like what I was saying up at the podium,” Littlefeather said. “So, he came forth in a rage to physically assault and take me off the stage. And he had to be restrained by six security men in order for that not to happen.”

In the wake of her appearance at the Oscars, Littlefeather continued to stir controversy. Even as she was cheered by Native Americans for taking a civil rights stand, false stories soon spread claiming that she was not a real Native American.

Months later, Brando expressed his own misgivings about the position he’d put Littlefeather in: “I was distressed that people should have booed and whistled and stomped, even though perhaps it was directed at myself,” he told Dick Cavett. “They should have at least had the courtesy to listen to her.”

With few opportunities in Hollywood, Littlefeather soon abandoned whatever ambitions she’d had of forging an acting career and dropped almost entirely out of the public eye. Still, her Oscar notoriety never entirely faded. Years later, comedian Dennis Miller joked dismissively on “The Tonight Show” about then-Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren, who’d claimed some Cherokee ancestry: “She’s about as much Indian as that stripper chick Brando sent to pick up his Oscar for The Godfather.”

It would take nearly 50 years for the academy to officially apologize to Littlefeather, which it did earlier this summer.

In a June letter signed by former academy president David Rubin, the organization acknowledged that the “abuse” Littlefeather endured in the wake of her onstage statement was “unwarranted and unjustified.”

“The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable,” the academy statement read. “For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

The academy honored Littlefeather two weeks ago with an evening of “conversation, reflection, healing and celebration” during which she spoke with producer Bird Runningwater, co-chair of the organization’s Indigenous Alliance, and revisited that night on the Oscars stage.

“I went up there like a proud Indian woman, with dignity, with courage, with grace, and with humility,” Littlefeather said, “and as I began to walk up those steps I knew that I had to speak the truth.”

The program was livestreamed and is now available online.