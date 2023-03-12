Advertisement
Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis questions gendered Oscar categories: ‘How do you include everyone?’

A woman with short gray hair wearing a sparkly dress and holding a gold Oscar trophy against her cheek
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jamie Lee Curtis weighed in Sunday on the debate surrounding gendered Oscar categories after winning the Academy Award for supporting actress.

Following her win for her acclaimed portrayal of tax auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Curtis offered her opinion on gendered categories and advocated for more opportunities for women in the film industry.

“I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there’s gender parity in all the areas and all the branches [of the film academy], and I think we’re getting there. We’re not anywhere near there,” Curtis told reporters in the press room adjacent to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

“And of course ... that involves the bigger question, which is how do you include everyone when there are binary choices? Which is very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that.”

Curtis was among several actors and creatives from the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” team who received Oscar nominations this year — including her co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, who took home the prize for supporting actor.

“And yet to de-gender the category also, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote,” Curtis continued in the press room.

“So it’s a complicated question. But I think the most important thing is inclusivity and ... basically just f— more women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

