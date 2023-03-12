2023 Oscars: Live updates on Hollywood’s biggest night

The loopy, frenetic family drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has swept through the awards season, winning nearly everything … everywhere, including top honors at the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild, the Screen Actors Guild and the Independent Spirit awards. Will its dominance continue at the 95th Academy Awards?

Keep it here from the start of the ceremony to the end of the night as Times columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp and staff writers Michael Ordoña and Tracy Brown break down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s awards. Fingers crossed for a dramatic evening, hopefully one that doesn’t include anyone striding onstage — unless their name is called.

