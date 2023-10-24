Jonathan Majors’ accuser won’t face assault charge before actor’s N.Y. hearing, prosecutors say

Jonathan Majors’ accuser will not face any assault charges before the actor’s next court appearance, which is set for Wednesday in New York, authorities said.

A 115-page motion filed last week by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and obtained by The Times lays out much of the prosecution’s case against Majors, including more detail from the night of his alleged domestic assault on Grace Jabbari, as prosecutors press forward toward a trial. The motion is a response to a request to dismiss the case, filed by Majors’ attorneys, who maintain his innocence.

The motion also states that prosecutors do not plan to charge Jabbari with a separate assault allegation. That contradicts recent reports that said charges were headed her way.

The Messenger reported exclusively Monday that the New York Police Department would be filing charges against Jabbari and that she would voluntarily report to police in the near future. She had been issued a desk appearance ticket, which requires a suspect to appear in court to answer charges in lieu of being arrested, the report said. In June, the New York Times and Insider had also reported that police had enough evidence to arrest Jabbari on suspicion of third-degree assault. Majors had filed a cross-complaint against her that same week.

However, the D.A.‘s recent motion said that on Sept. 21, prosecutors “informed Ms. Jabbari’s attorney that the People would decline to prosecute Ms. Jabbari if she were arrested.” The motion added that prosecutors had notified Majors’ defense attorneys five days later.

Majors’ legal team went on to accuse the D.A.’s office of failing to investigate his claims against Jabbari and said prosecutors tried to persuade an NYPD detective not to arrest her, the motion said. Prosecutors called the defense’s allegations “fictional” and “meritless” and said they had conducted a thorough investigation into his complaint. Prosecutors also stated in the filing that the defense had provided a photo of Jabbari to the NYPD for an apparent wanted flier the department had considered distributing.

Law enforcement was also trying to obtain a September 2022 report from London police, the document said. The filing referred to medical care allegedly sought by U.K. native Jabbari while Majors was also in London filming the second season of “Loki.”

Majors’ attorneys and the NYPD did not respond immediately to The Times’ requests for comment Tuesday.

Majors is expected to appear Wednesday in New York criminal court for a hearing in which Judge Rachel S. Pauley may decide whether to move forward with a trial or dismiss the case.

The “Creed III” actor faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. He was arrested in March after he dialed 911 following an alleged “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman outside of a Manhattan apartment. The accuser alleged that Majors, 34, struck her on the face with an open hand and cut her ear, grabbed her hand, and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward during the altercation.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, according to police.

The recent prosecution filing also included more details about the March incident. As the pair rode in a private car from Brooklyn to a Manhattan apartment, the filing said, Jabbari noticed a message flash across Majors’ phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

She grabbed his phone to see who the message was from, which prompted Majors to try and pry her fingers off the phone. According to the motion, this caused “bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” Majors went on to grab at Jabbari’s arm and hand, twisting her forearm before striking her right ear and causing a laceration, the court document alleged.

“After this blow, the defendant grabbed his phone” and Jabbari left the car, prosecutors continued in the filing, adding that Majors had allegedly “picked her up, and threw her back inside.”

“Ms. Jabbari sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head,” prosecutors continued.

After his arrest, Majors’ rising career seemed to take a nosedive. He reportedly has been dropped by his publicity and management firms and also cut from by several prospective film projects and ad campaigns. The case has also cast doubt on his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after he played Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry, who has maintained her client’s innocence, said in an August statement that the actor has “had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.”

“Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal,” she said.