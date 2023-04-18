Advertisement
Jonathan Majors reportedly dropped by management and public relations firms

Jonathan Majors looks forward as he walks through an event in a black suit and tie
Actor Jonathan Majors reportedly is no longer working with his management or public relations companies.
(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
The management and public relations firms representing Jonathan Majors reportedly are no longer working with the actor amid his ongoing criminal case in New York.

The rising star of “Lovecraft Country” and “Creed III” was a longtime client of talent management company Entertainment 360 and PR firm the Lede Company before being dropped in recent days, according to Deadline, which cited sources close to the matter.

Entertainment 360 declined to comment when contacted by The Times; the Lede Company did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

In late March, police arrested Majors at a New York City apartment after a 30-year-old woman told police she was assaulted during a “domestic dispute.” The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The next day Majors was arraigned on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. The criminal complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged the actor did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance with a limited order of protection. May 8 was set as his next court date.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, continues to maintain her client’s innocence and previously told The Times that her team had obtained “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Chaudhry said Majors is “provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” In a statement released shortly after the arrest, Chaudhry claimed that the woman “was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to the hospital,” and that Majors “did not assault her whatsoever.”

Majors’ legal team was gathering evidence — including video footage from “the vehicle where this episode took place” and testimony from witnesses — to give to prosecutors and expected the charges to be dropped.

Even so, Majors has already faced public scrutiny around the allegations. The United States military pulled a pair of Army advertisements featuring the action hero. A representative for the U.S. Armed Forces told The Times in a statement that the Army was “deeply concerned” about the allegations.

The arrest and charges came amid a high point in Majors’ career. He had recently starred in blockbusters “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” as well as indie psychological thriller “Magazine Dreams,” which was met with praise upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. During the press tours for these films, Majors won fans over with his vulnerable take on masculinity, while still presenting as a sex symbol with magazine cover shoots for outlets including Men’s Health and Ebony.

As Kang the Conqueror in “Quantumania,” he was heralded as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest mega-villain and has, according to Deadline, already filmed his parts in the second season of the Disney+ show “Loki.”

The status of Majors’ involvement in the upcoming film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” in which he is expected to play a lead role, was not immediately known ahead of its 2025 release.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Alexandra Del Rosario and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

