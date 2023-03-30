Jonathan Majors’ attorney releases text messages allegedly sent by woman after arrest

Jonathan Majors’ attorney has released text messages allegedly sent after his arrest by the woman he is accused of assaulting.

In a screenshot provided to TMZ that has not been verified, the woman identifies Majors as her “partner” and tells him that officers “had to” arrest him according to protocol because they “saw the injuries” on her and knew they “had a fight.” She says she is “angry” that the actor was arrested and that the police did not have her “blessing” to press charges.

The woman allegedly sent the texts immediately after she got out of the hospital, according to the screenshot.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” star was charged with several counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment shortly after New York police arrested him March 25.

According to a complaint from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the woman accused Majors of striking her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” Majors also allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand, “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger,” and “put his hand on her neck.”

The NYPD said in a statement over the weekend that Majors was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman who told police she was assaulted. She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

In the unverified text messages publicized by Majors’ attorney, the woman says she told the police the incident was her “fault” for “trying to grab” Majors’ phone. In a follow-up text, she says she told the authorities “this was not an attack” and that strangulation “did not occur and should be removed” from the case file “immediately.”

The screenshots show that the woman allegedly texted Majors she would “make sure nothing happens about this” and that she knows he has “the best team and there’s nothing to worry about.”

“I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can [on] my end,” the unverified text message reads. “I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”

In a statement provided Sunday to the Los Angeles Times, Majors’ attorney claimed that her client “is completely innocent and provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Read the complete alleged text exchange between the woman and Majors below.

Unknown date and time

Woman: There’s no note. Just you knowing what happened.

March 25, 8:58 a.m.

Majors: Did you leave the keys?

Majors: Goodbye [redacted]

March 25, 6 p.m.

Woman: Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital. Just call me when you’re out.

Woman: I love you

March 25, 9:32 p.m.

Woman: They just called again to check on me and I reiterated this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can [on] my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.

Times staff writers Alexandra Del Rosario and Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.