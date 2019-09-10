Jennifer Lopez will maybe, possibly headline the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Jennifer Lopez appears to be unstoppable.

Amid mounting Oscar buzz for her turn as a mastermind stripper in “Hustlers,” the triple threat is now reportedly in consideration to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. According to Us Weekly, Lopez is “in talks” to command the Super Bowl stage in Miami in February.

The NFL has already recruited major talent for next year’s events, though not necessarily in a performance role. Earlier this year, rapper Jay-Z — who reportedly declined to headline last year’s Super Bowl — signed a deal to consult on live music entertainment and potentially bring more high-profile performers to the league.

If Jay-Z’s prior actions are any indication, though, no star participation is certain since the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick post-national anthem protest prompted the rapper and other politically active celebrities to boycott the 2019 Super Bowl. Maroon 5 finally stepped in to helm this year’s halftime show after multiple acts rejected offers in support of Kaepernick. Following the announcement, more than 84,000 signed a petition online urging the Adam Levine-fronted band to step down. ( Judging from The Times’ review , that might have been a wise move.)

Should Lopez accept an offer to headline this year’s show, she will join the star-studded ranks of Super Bowl alumni including Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. She can soon be seen dancing alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo and more in her latest project, “Hustlers,” which hits theaters Friday following a wildly successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Times has reached out to Lopez’s reps for comment.