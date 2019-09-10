Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Music

Jennifer Lopez will maybe, possibly headline the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Jennifer Lopez
Musician and actress Jennifer Lopez might be the Super Bowl’s next halftime headliner.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi Carras
Sep. 10, 2019
12:56 PM
Share

Jennifer Lopez appears to be unstoppable.

Amid mounting Oscar buzz for her turn as a mastermind stripper in “Hustlers,” the triple threat is now reportedly in consideration to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. According to Us Weekly, Lopez is “in talks” to command the Super Bowl stage in Miami in February.

The NFL has already recruited major talent for next year’s events, though not necessarily in a performance role. Earlier this year, rapper Jay-Z — who reportedly declined to headline last year’s Super Bowl — signed a deal to consult on live music entertainment and potentially bring more high-profile performers to the league.

If Jay-Z’s prior actions are any indication, though, no star participation is certain since the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick post-national anthem protest prompted the rapper and other politically active celebrities to boycott the 2019 Super Bowl. Maroon 5 finally stepped in to helm this year’s halftime show after multiple acts rejected offers in support of Kaepernick. Following the announcement, more than 84,000 signed a petition online urging the Adam Levine-fronted band to step down. ( Judging from The Times’ review , that might have been a wise move.)

Advertisement

Movies
Review: Jennifer Lopez is a star reborn in ‘Hustlers,’ a smart, bracing tale of strippers turned grifters
Hustlers
Movies
Review: Jennifer Lopez is a star reborn in ‘Hustlers,’ a smart, bracing tale of strippers turned grifters
Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” reframes how strippers are seen on-screen, with the help of a rock solid ensemble including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B.
More Coverage
Inside the ‘Hustlers’ premiere with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu at the Toronto Film Festival
Photos: ‘Hustlers’ stars take ‘control’ at Toronto Film Festival

Should Lopez accept an offer to headline this year’s show, she will join the star-studded ranks of Super Bowl alumni including Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. She can soon be seen dancing alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo and more in her latest project, “Hustlers,” which hits theaters Friday following a wildly successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Times has reached out to Lopez’s reps for comment.

Music
Newsletters
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement