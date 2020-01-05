Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Elton John wins best original song over Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Songwriting partners Bernie Taupin and Elton John
Bernie Taupin, left, called his and Elton John’s songwriting partnership a “52-year-old marriage.”
(Gavin Bond/Paramount Pictures)
By August BrownStaff Writer 
Jan. 5, 2020
7 PM
Elton John and his longtime lyricist, Berine Taupin, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from the biopic “Rocketman.”

The song — which featured John and “Rocketman” star Taron Edgerton on vocals, and producers Giles Martin and Greg Kurstin — was a late collaboration in a songwriting career that Taupin described as something “that doesn’t happen much in this town, a 52-year marriage.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever won an award with him. We’ve never won a Grammy together, just this,” John added. The song reckons with John’s decades-long career as a pop innovator alongside Taupin: “The golden age was somehow bittersweet / But now the past lies sleepin’ in the deep ... Well, I’m gonna love me again / Check in on my very best friend.”
The award comes at a momentous time for John, who also published his bestselling memoir “Me” and continues his career-capping Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The horn-laden “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” continues a winning streak for music biopics at the Globes, after “Bohemian Rhapsody” pulled down awards for motion picture drama and actor in a drama motion picture last year.

John and Taupin beat out efforts from A-list pop stars including Taylor Swift (and Andrew Lloyd Webber) on “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats“; Beyoncé’s “Spirit” (with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh) from “The Lion King”; Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”; and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from “Harriet.”

August Brown
August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.
