Willie Nelson to be honored at Grammy week concert

Willie Nelson will be saluted by peers and admirers including John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, Calexico, Andrew Bird, I’m With Her and Yola at the Americana Music Assn.’s annual pre-Grammy Awards benefit concert Jan. 25 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

The War and Treaty, Iron & Wine, Madison Cunningham, Gregory Alan Isakov, Ida Mae, Sierra Ferrell and others still to be announced also are slated to take part, according to the association’s announcement.

The evening celebrates the Recording Academy’s recognition of Americana musicians and typically uses the work of an Americana luminary as a focal point. Prine was the honoree last year and will be making his second appearance at the event to pay homage to the 86-year-old Texas singer and songwriter, who is not expected to attend.

Tickets are $75 and proceeds benefit the association. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Previous honorees include Everly Brothers singer and songwriter Phil Everly, Eagles founding member Glenn Frey and country queen Loretta Lynn.