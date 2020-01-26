2020 Grammy Awards winners list

The first phase of the 2020 Grammy Awards underway, with winners being revealed through a livestream on the Recording Academy’s site.

The rest of the categories will be announced as the Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are both up for six awards. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy. Alicia Keys will host.

Here is the list of winners and nominees: