Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

2020 Grammy Awards winners list

Lil Nas X
Grammy winner for best video Lil Nas X .
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Dave LewisDigital Editor 
Jan. 26, 2020
12:24 PM
Share
1

The first phase of the 2020 Grammy Awards underway, with winners being revealed through a livestream on the Recording Academy’s site.

The rest of the categories will be announced as the Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are both up for six awards. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy. Alicia Keys will host.

Here is the list of winners and nominees:

2
Album of the year:
  • “I, I” — Bon Iver
  • “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” "— Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
  • “7" — Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
  • “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Entertainment & Arts
Grammy Awards: Live updates from the red carpet to the stage
Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X
Entertainment & Arts
Grammy Awards: Live updates from the red carpet to the stage

Advertisement

3
Record of the year:
  • “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
  • “Talk” — Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Music
Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X lead historically diverse, youthful Grammy 2020 nominations
469692_ET_la-et-ms-lizzo_06.FO.jpg
Music
Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X lead historically diverse, youthful Grammy 2020 nominations
Lizzo led the field with eight nominations; Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six. Lizzo and Eilish were both nominated in all four major categories.
More Coverage
Nipsey Hussle earns three Grammy nominations, leads a strong showing for L.A. hip-hop

4
Song of the year:
  • “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
5
New artist:
  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola
Music
Who are Black Pumas, the Grammys’ most mysterious new artist nominee?
A photo of Black Pumas
Music
Who are Black Pumas, the Grammys’ most mysterious new artist nominee?
Meet Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton, the soul-funk duo from Austin, Texas, who landed a Grammy nomination Wednesday for best new artist.

6
Pop solo performance:
  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
7
Pop duo/group performance:
  • “Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House
  • “Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Senorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8
Pop vocal album:
  • “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift
9
Traditional pop vocal album:
  • “Sì - Andrea Bocelli
  • “Love” (Deluxe edition) - Michael Bublé
  • “Look Now” - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
  • “A Legendary Christmas” - John Legend
  • “Walls” - Barbra Streisand
10
Dance recording:
  • “Linked” — Bonobo
  • “Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
  • “Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
  • “Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol
  • “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla Sign
Music
Taylor Swift gets snubbed for best album, and other Grammy nomination surprises
Taylor Swift
Music
Taylor Swift gets snubbed for best album, and other Grammy nomination surprises
Country stalwart Tanya Tucker was nominated for song of the year, H.E.R. and Bon Iver reaped multiple nods and a group without a Wiki page may win best new artist.

11
Rock album:
  • “Amo” — Bring Me the Horizon
  • “Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant
  • “In the End” — The Cranberries
  • “Trauma” — I Prevail
  • “Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
12
Best rock performance:
  • “Pretty Waste” - Bones UK
  • “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
  • “History Repeats” - Brittany Howard
  • “Woman” - Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • “Too Bad” - Rival Sons
13
Alternative music album:
  • “U.F.O.F.” - Big Thief
  • “Assume Form” - James Blake
  • “I,I” - Bon Iver
  • “Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend
  • “Anima” - Thom Yorke
14
R and B album:
  • “1123" - BJ the Chicago Kid
  • “Painted” - Lucky Daye
  • “Ella Mai” - Ella Mai
  • “Paul” - PJ Morton
  • “Ventura” - Anderson .Paak
15
R and B performance:
  • “Love Again” Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
  • “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
16
R and B song:
  • “Could’ve Been” - Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
  • “Look At Me Now” - Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
  • “No Guidance” - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
  • “Roll Some Mo” - David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
  • “Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
17
Rap album:
  • “Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville
  • “Championships” — Meek Mill
  • “I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
  • “Igor” — Tyler, the Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
18
Traditional R and B performance:
  • “Time Today” - BJ the Chicago Kid
  • “Steady Love” - India.Arie
  • “Jerome” - Lizzo
  • “Real Games” - Lucky Daye
  • “Built for Love” - PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
19
Urban contemporary album:

“Apollo XXI” - Steve Lacy
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) - Lizzo
“Overload” - Georgia Anne Muldrow
“Saturn” - NAO
“Being Human in Public” - Jessie Reyez

20
Rap performance:
  • “Middle Child” - J. Cole
  • “Suge” - DaBaby
  • “Down Bad” - Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
  • “Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
  • “Clout” - Offset featuring Cardi B
21
Rap song:
  • “Bad Idea” - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)
  • “Gold Roses” - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
  • “A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
  • “Racks in the Middle” - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
  • “Suge” - DaBaby, Jetsonmade
22
Rap/sung performance:
  • “Higher” - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
  • “Drip Too Hard” - Lil Baby & Gunna
  • “Panini” - Lil Nas X
  • “Ballin” - Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
  • “The London” - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
23
Country song:
  • “Bring My Flowers Now— Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
  • “It All Comes Out In the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
  • “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
24
Country solo performance:
  • “All Your’n” - Tyler Childers
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Ashley McBryde
  • “Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson
  • “God’s Country” - Blake Shelton
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” - Tanya Tucker
25
Country duo/group performance:
  • “Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
  • “I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne
  • “Speechless” - Dan + Shay
  • “The Daughters” - Little Big Town
  • “Common” - Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
26
Country album:
  • “Desperate Man” - Eric Church
  • “Stronger Than the Truth” - Reba McEntire
  • “Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies
  • “Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett
  • “While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker
27
Gospel performance/song:
  • “Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
  • “Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” - Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
  • “See the Light” - Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
  • “Speak the Name” - Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
  • “This Is a Movie (Live)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
28
Gospel album:
  • “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
  • “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers
  • “Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
  • “Settle Here” — William Murphy
  • “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans
29
Contemporary Christian music performance/song:
  • “Only Jesus” - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
  • “God Only Knows” - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
  • “Haven’t Seen it Yet” - Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
  • “God’s Not Done With You” (Single Version) - Tauren Wells
  • “Rescue Story” - Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
30
Contemporary Christian music album
  • “I Know a Ghost” - Crowder
  • “Burn the Ships” - for King & Country
  • “Haven’t Seen it Yet” Danny Gokey
  • “The Elements” - TobyMac
  • “Holy Roar” - Chris Tomlin
31
Roots gospel album
  • “Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows” - Steven Curtis Chapman
  • “Testimony” - Gloria Gaynor
  • “Deeper Oceans” - Joseph Habedank
  • “His Name Is Jesus” - Tim Menzies
  • “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout” (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, Producer
32
Latin pop album
  • “Vida” - Luis Fonsi
  • “11:11" - Maluma
  • “Montaner” - Ricardo Montaner
  • "#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz
  • “Fantasia” - Sebastian Yatra
33
Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
  • “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
  • “Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
  • “Almadura” — iLe
  • “El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
34
Regional Mexican music album
  • “Caminando” - Joss Favela
  • “Percepción” - Intocable
  • “Poco a Poco” - La Energia Norteña
  • “20 Aniversario” - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
  • “De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos
35
Tropical Latin album:
  • “Opus” - Marc Anthony
  • “Tiempo Al Tiempo” - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
  • “Candela” - Vicente García
  • “Literal” - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
  • “A Journey Through Cuban Music” - Aymée Nuviola
36
Americana album:
  • “Years to Burn” — Calexico and Iron & Wine
  • “Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
  • “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
  • “Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara
  • “Walk Through Fire” — Yola
37
American roots performance:
  • “Saint Honesty” - Sara Bareilles
  • “Father Mountain” - Calexico and Iron & Wine
  • “I’m On My Way” - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
  • “Call My Name” - I’m With Her
  • “Faraway Look” - Yola
38
American roots song:
  • “Black Myself” - Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
  • “Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
  • “Crossing to Jerusalem” - Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
  • “Faraway Look” - Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
  • “I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More” - Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
39
Bluegrass album:
  • “Tall Fiddler” - Michael Cleveland
  • “Live in Prague, Czech Republic” - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  • “Toil, Tears & Trouble” - The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
  • “Royal Traveller” - Missy Raines
  • “If You can’t Stand the Heat” - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
40
Traditional blues album:
  • “Kingfish” - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • “Tall, Dark & Handsome” - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
  • “Sitting on Top of the Blues” - Bobby Rush
  • “Baby, Please Come Home” - Jimmie Vaughan
  • “Spectacular Class” - Jontavious Willis
41
Contemporary blues album:
  • “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
  • “Venom & Faith” - Larkin Poe
  • “Brighter Days” - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
  • “Somebody Save Me” - Sugaray Rayford
  • “Keep On” - Southern Avenue
42
Regional roots music album:
  • “Kalawai’anui” - Amy Hānaiali’i
  • “When It’s Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs” - Northern Cree
  • “Good Time” - Ranky Tanky
  • “Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” - Rebirth Brass Band
  • “Hawaiian Lullaby” - (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
43
Reggae album:
  • “Rapture” - Koffee
  • “As I Am” - Julian Marley
  • “The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radicss” - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
  • “Mass Manipulation” - Steel Pulse
  • “More Work to be Done” - Third World
44
World music album:
  • “Gece” - Altin Gün
  • “What Heat” - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley
  • “African Giant” - Burna Boy
  • “Fanm D’Ayiti” - Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet
  • “Celia” - Angelique Kidjo
45
Contemporary instrumental album:
  • “Ancestral Recall” - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
  • “Star People Nation” - Theo Croker
  • “Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!” - Mark Guiliana
  • “Elevate” - Lettuce
  • “Mettavolution” - Rodrigo y Gabriela
46
Metal performance:
  • “Astrolus - The Great Octopus” - Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
  • “Humanicide” - Death Angel
  • “Bow Down” - Prevail
  • “Unleashed” - Killswitch Engage
  • “7empest” - Tool
47
Jazz vocal album:
  • “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
  • “Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
  • “Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
  • “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
  • “Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band
48
Improvised jazz solo:
  • “Elsewhere” - Melissa Aldana, soloist
  • “Sozinho” - Randy Brecker, soloist
  • “Tomorrow Is the Question” - Julian Lage, soloist
  • “The Windup” - Branford Marsalis, soloist
  • “Sightseeing” - Christian McBride, soloist
49
Jazz instrumental album:
  • “In the Key of the Universe” - Joey DeFrancesco
  • “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” - Branford Marsalis Quartet
  • “Christian McBride’s New Jawn” - Christian McBride
  • “Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau
  • “Come What May” - Joshua Redman Quartet
50
Large jazz ensemble album:
  • “Triple Helix” - Anat Cohen Tentet
  • “Dancer in Nowhere” - Miho Hazama
  • “Hiding Out” - Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
  • “The Omni-American Book Club” - Brian Lynch Big Band
  • “One Day Wonder” - Terraza Big Band
51
Latin jazz album:
  • “Antidote” - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
  • “Sorte!: Music by John Finbury” - Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
  • “Una Noche Con Rubén Blades” Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
  • “Carib” - David Sánchez
  • “Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rovera” - Miguel Zenón
52
New age album:
  • “Fairy Dreams"- David Arkenstone
  • “Homage to Kindness” - David Darling
  • “Wings” - Peter Kater
  • “Verve” - Sebastian Plano
  • “Deva” - Deva Premal
53
Spoken word album:
  • “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
  • “Becoming” — Michelle Obama
  • “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
  • “Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters
  • “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
54
Children’s music album
  • “Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” - Jon Samson
  • “Flying High!” - Caspar Babypants
  • “I Love Rainy Days” - Daniel Tashian
  • “The Love” - Alphabet Rockers
  • “Winterland” - The Okee Dokee Brothers
55
Comedy album:
  • “Quality Time” - Jim Gaffigan
  • “Relatable” - Ellen DeGeneres
  • “Right Now” - Aziz Ansari
  • “Son of Patricia” - Trevor Noah
  • “Sticks & Stones” - Dave Chappelle
56
Musical theater album:
  • “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations” - Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “Hadestown” - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” - Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites” - Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
  • “Oklahoma!” - Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast) 62nd
57
Song written for visual media:
  • WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Track from: “A Star Is Born”
  • “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton). Track from: “Toy Story 4"
  • “Girl In the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton). Track from: “Dumplin’”
  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé). Track from: “The Lion King”
  • Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke). Track from: “Suspiria”
58
Compilation soundtrack for a visual media:
  • WINNER: “A Star Is Born” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • “The Lion King: The Songs” - Various Artists
  • “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” - Various Artists
  • “Rocketman” - Taron Egerton
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” - Various Artists
59
Score soundtrack for a visual media:
  • WINNER: “Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
  • “Avengers: Endgame” - Alan Silvestri, composer
  • “Game of Thrones: Season 8" - Ramin Djawadi, composer
  • “The Lion King” - Hans Zimmer, composer
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” - Marc Shaiman, composer
60
Music film:
  • WINNER: “Homecoming” — Beyoncé
  • “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
  • “Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)
  • “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
  • “Anima” — Thom Yorke
Awards
Beyoncé's ‘Homecoming’ Coachella pyramid merges art and flash
la_en_beyonce_homecoming_53.JPG
Awards
Beyoncé's ‘Homecoming’ Coachella pyramid merges art and flash
Beyoncé wanted a pyramid design for her ‘Homecoming’ show. But how best to evoke the energy of historic black colleges, yet still be a work of art?
More Coverage
Did Beyoncé just surprise-drop the best live album of all time?

Advertisement

61
Music video:
  • WINNER: “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
  • “We’ve Got to Try” - The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
  • “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
  • “Cellophane” - FKA Twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
  • “Glad He’s Gone” - Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Music
For ‘Old Town Road’ video director Calmatic, the ride begins in South L.A.
463446_la-et-calmatic-video-director_04.FO.jpg
Music
For ‘Old Town Road’ video director Calmatic, the ride begins in South L.A.
The South L.A. native’s career-defining video for Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” earned eight nominations at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

62
Instrumental composition:
  • “Begin Again” - Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band conducted by Vince Mendoza)
  • “Crucible For Crisis” - Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
  • “Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
  • “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” - John Williams, composer (John Williams)
  • “Walkin’ Funny” - Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
63
Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella:
  • “Blue Skies” - Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
  • “Hedwig’s Theme” - John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
  • “La Novena” - Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
  • “Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
  • “Moon River” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
64
Arrangement, instruments and vocals:
  • “All Night Long” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
  • “Jolene” - Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
  • “Marry Me a Little” - Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
  • “Over the Rainbow” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
  • “12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine”) - Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
65
Recording packaging:
  • WINNER: “Chris Cornell” - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
  • “Anonimas & Resilientes” Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
  • “Hold That Tiger” - Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
  • “I,I” - Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
  • “Intellexual” - Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
66
Boxed or special limited edition package:
  • WINNER: “Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
  • “Anima” - Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
  • “Gold in Brass Age” - Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
  • “1963: New Directions” - Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
  • “The Radio Recordings 1939–1945" - Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
67
Album notes:
  • “The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” - Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • “The Gospel According to Malaco” - Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • “Pedal Steal + Four Corners” - Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band)
  • “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
  • “Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” - Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
68
Historical album:
  • WINNER: “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
  • “The Girl from Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters” - Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
  • “The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall” - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
  • “Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990" - Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
  • “Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
69
Engineered album, non-classical:
  • WINNER: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
  • “All These Things” - Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
  • “Ella Mai” - Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
  • “Run Home Slow” - Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
  • “Scenery” - Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
70
Producer of the year, non-classical:
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • John Hill
  • Finneas
  • Ricky Reed
71
Remixed recording:
  • WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
  • “Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” - Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
  • “The One (High Contrast Remix)” - Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
  • “Swim (Ford. remix)” - Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
  • “Work It (Soulwax Remix)” - David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
72
Immersive audio album:
  • WINNER: “Lux” - Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
  • “Chain Tripping” - Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
  • “Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances” - Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
  • “The Orchestral Organ” - Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
  • “The Savior” - Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
73
Engineered album, classical:
  • “Aequa” - Anna Thorvaldsdottir Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
  • “Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
  • “Riley: Sun Rings” - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
  • “Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” - Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
74
Producer of the year, classical:
  • Blanton Alspaugh
  • James Ginsburg
  • Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dirk Sobotka
75
Opera recording:
  • “Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence” - George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
  • “Berg: Wozzeck” - Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
  • “Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles” - Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
  • “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
  • “Wagner: Lohengrin” - Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
76
Orchestral performance:
  • “Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg” - Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Norman: Sustain” - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Transatlantic” - Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21" - Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
77
Choral performance:
  • “Boyle: Voyages” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
  • “Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
  • “The Hope of Loving” - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
  • “Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom” - Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
  • “Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
78
Chamber music/small ensemble performance:
  • “Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” - Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
  • “Freedom & Faith” - PUBLIQuartet
  • “Perpetulum” - Third Coast Percussion
  • “Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Hermitage Piano Trio
  • “Shaw: Orange” - Attacca Quartet
79
Classical instrumental solo:
  • “The Berlin Recital” - Yuja Wang
  • “Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • “The Orchestral Organ” - Jan Kraybill
  • “Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” - Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80
Classical solo vocal album:
  • “The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág” - Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle) “Himmelsmusik” - Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
  • “Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op.35" - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
  • “Songplay” - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
  • “A Te, O Cara” - Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
81
Classical compendium:
  • “American Originals 1918" - John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
  • “Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos”; Guitar Concerto; Starburst” - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
  • “Meltzer: Songs & Structures” - Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
  • “The Poetry of Places” - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
  • “Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’Hiver” - Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
82
Contemporary classical composition:
  • “Bermel: The Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” - Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major” - Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • “Norman: Sustain” - Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Shaw: Orange” - Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
  • “Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” - Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Share
MusicAwardsGrammys
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dave Lewis
Follow Us
Dave Lewis has been an entertainment writer and editor for more than 10 years. Originally from Minneapolis, he joined the Los Angeles Times in early 2015.