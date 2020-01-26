2020 Grammy Awards winners list

1
The first phase of the 2020 Grammy Awards underway, with winners being revealed through a livestream on the Recording Academy’s site.
The rest of the categories will be announced as the Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are both up for six awards. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy. Alicia Keys will host.
Here is the list of winners and nominees:
2
Album of the year:
- “I, I” — Bon Iver
- “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” "— Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
- “I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
- “7" — Lil Nas X
- “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
3
Record of the year:
- “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
- “Talk” — Khalid
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Lizzo led the field with eight nominations; Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six. Lizzo and Eilish were both nominated in all four major categories.
4
Song of the year:
- “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
5
New artist:
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Meet Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton, the soul-funk duo from Austin, Texas, who landed a Grammy nomination Wednesday for best new artist.
6
Pop solo performance:
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
7
Pop duo/group performance:
- “Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Senorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8
Pop vocal album:
- “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift
9
Traditional pop vocal album:
- “Sì - Andrea Bocelli
- “Love” (Deluxe edition) - Michael Bublé
- “Look Now” - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- “A Legendary Christmas” - John Legend
- “Walls” - Barbra Streisand
10
Dance recording:
- “Linked” — Bonobo
- “Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
- “Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
- “Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol
- “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla Sign
Country stalwart Tanya Tucker was nominated for song of the year, H.E.R. and Bon Iver reaped multiple nods and a group without a Wiki page may win best new artist.
11
Rock album:
- “Amo” — Bring Me the Horizon
- “Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant
- “In the End” — The Cranberries
- “Trauma” — I Prevail
- “Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
12
Best rock performance:
- “Pretty Waste” - Bones UK
- “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
- “History Repeats” - Brittany Howard
- “Woman” - Karen O & Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad” - Rival Sons
13
Alternative music album:
- “U.F.O.F.” - Big Thief
- “Assume Form” - James Blake
- “I,I” - Bon Iver
- “Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend
- “Anima” - Thom Yorke
14
R and B album:
- “1123" - BJ the Chicago Kid
- “Painted” - Lucky Daye
- “Ella Mai” - Ella Mai
- “Paul” - PJ Morton
- “Ventura” - Anderson .Paak
15
R and B performance:
- “Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
- “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
16
R and B song:
- “Could’ve Been” - Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- “Look At Me Now” - Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
- “No Guidance” - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
- “Roll Some Mo” - David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- “Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
17
Rap album:
- “Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville
- “Championships” — Meek Mill
- “I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
- “Igor” — Tyler, the Creator
- “The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
18
Traditional R and B performance:
- “Time Today” - BJ the Chicago Kid
- “Steady Love” - India.Arie
- “Jerome” - Lizzo
- “Real Games” - Lucky Daye
- “Built for Love” - PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
19
Urban contemporary album:
“Apollo XXI” - Steve Lacy
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) - Lizzo
“Overload” - Georgia Anne Muldrow
“Saturn” - NAO
“Being Human in Public” - Jessie Reyez
20
Rap performance:
- “Middle Child” - J. Cole
- “Suge” - DaBaby
- “Down Bad” - Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- “Clout” - Offset featuring Cardi B
21
Rap song:
- “Bad Idea” - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)
- “Gold Roses” - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
- “A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
- “Racks in the Middle” - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
- “Suge” - DaBaby, Jetsonmade
22
Rap/sung performance:
- “Higher” - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
- “Drip Too Hard” - Lil Baby & Gunna
- “Panini” - Lil Nas X
- “Ballin” - Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
- “The London” - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
23
Country song:
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- “It All Comes Out In the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
24
Country solo performance:
- “All Your’n” - Tyler Childers
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Ashley McBryde
- “Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson
- “God’s Country” - Blake Shelton
- “Bring My Flowers Now” - Tanya Tucker
25
Country duo/group performance:
- “Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
- “I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne
- “Speechless” - Dan + Shay
- “The Daughters” - Little Big Town
- “Common” - Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
26
Country album:
- “Desperate Man” - Eric Church
- “Stronger Than the Truth” - Reba McEntire
- “Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies
- “Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett
- “While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker
27
Gospel performance/song:
- “Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- “Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” - Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
- “See the Light” - Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
- “Speak the Name” - Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
- “This Is a Movie (Live)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
28
Gospel album:
- “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
- “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers
- “Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
- “Settle Here” — William Murphy
- “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans
29
Contemporary Christian music performance/song:
- “Only Jesus” - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
- “God Only Knows” - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
- “Haven’t Seen it Yet” - Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
- “God’s Not Done With You” (Single Version) - Tauren Wells
- “Rescue Story” - Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
30
Contemporary Christian music album
- “I Know a Ghost” - Crowder
- “Burn the Ships” - for King & Country
- “Haven’t Seen it Yet” Danny Gokey
- “The Elements” - TobyMac
- “Holy Roar” - Chris Tomlin
31
Roots gospel album
- “Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows” - Steven Curtis Chapman
- “Testimony” - Gloria Gaynor
- “Deeper Oceans” - Joseph Habedank
- “His Name Is Jesus” - Tim Menzies
- “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout” (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, Producer
32
Latin pop album
- “Vida” - Luis Fonsi
- “11:11" - Maluma
- “Montaner” - Ricardo Montaner
- "#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz
- “Fantasia” - Sebastian Yatra
33
Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
- “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
- “Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
- “Almadura” — iLe
- “El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
34
Regional Mexican music album
- “Caminando” - Joss Favela
- “Percepción” - Intocable
- “Poco a Poco” - La Energia Norteña
- “20 Aniversario” - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
- “De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos
35
Tropical Latin album:
- “Opus” - Marc Anthony
- “Tiempo Al Tiempo” - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
- “Candela” - Vicente García
- “Literal” - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- “A Journey Through Cuban Music” - Aymée Nuviola
36
Americana album:
- “Years to Burn” — Calexico and Iron & Wine
- “Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
- “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
- “Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara
- “Walk Through Fire” — Yola
37
American roots performance:
- “Saint Honesty” - Sara Bareilles
- “Father Mountain” - Calexico and Iron & Wine
- “I’m On My Way” - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- “Call My Name” - I’m With Her
- “Faraway Look” - Yola
38
American roots song:
- “Black Myself” - Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
- “Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
- “Crossing to Jerusalem” - Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
- “Faraway Look” - Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
- “I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More” - Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
39
Bluegrass album:
- “Tall Fiddler” - Michael Cleveland
- “Live in Prague, Czech Republic” - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- “Toil, Tears & Trouble” - The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- “Royal Traveller” - Missy Raines
- “If You can’t Stand the Heat” - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
40
Traditional blues album:
- “Kingfish” - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Tall, Dark & Handsome” - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
- “Sitting on Top of the Blues” - Bobby Rush
- “Baby, Please Come Home” - Jimmie Vaughan
- “Spectacular Class” - Jontavious Willis
41
Contemporary blues album:
- “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
- “Venom & Faith” - Larkin Poe
- “Brighter Days” - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
- “Somebody Save Me” - Sugaray Rayford
- “Keep On” - Southern Avenue
42
Regional roots music album:
- “Kalawai’anui” - Amy Hānaiali’i
- “When It’s Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs” - Northern Cree
- “Good Time” - Ranky Tanky
- “Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” - Rebirth Brass Band
- “Hawaiian Lullaby” - (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
43
Reggae album:
- “Rapture” - Koffee
- “As I Am” - Julian Marley
- “The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radicss” - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
- “Mass Manipulation” - Steel Pulse
- “More Work to be Done” - Third World
44
World music album:
- “Gece” - Altin Gün
- “What Heat” - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley
- “African Giant” - Burna Boy
- “Fanm D’Ayiti” - Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet
- “Celia” - Angelique Kidjo
45
Contemporary instrumental album:
- “Ancestral Recall” - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- “Star People Nation” - Theo Croker
- “Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!” - Mark Guiliana
- “Elevate” - Lettuce
- “Mettavolution” - Rodrigo y Gabriela
46
Metal performance:
- “Astrolus - The Great Octopus” - Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
- “Humanicide” - Death Angel
- “Bow Down” - Prevail
- “Unleashed” - Killswitch Engage
- “7empest” - Tool
47
Jazz vocal album:
- “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
- “Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
- “Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
- “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
- “Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band
48
Improvised jazz solo:
- “Elsewhere” - Melissa Aldana, soloist
- “Sozinho” - Randy Brecker, soloist
- “Tomorrow Is the Question” - Julian Lage, soloist
- “The Windup” - Branford Marsalis, soloist
- “Sightseeing” - Christian McBride, soloist
49
Jazz instrumental album:
- “In the Key of the Universe” - Joey DeFrancesco
- “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” - Branford Marsalis Quartet
- “Christian McBride’s New Jawn” - Christian McBride
- “Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau
- “Come What May” - Joshua Redman Quartet
50
Large jazz ensemble album:
- “Triple Helix” - Anat Cohen Tentet
- “Dancer in Nowhere” - Miho Hazama
- “Hiding Out” - Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
- “The Omni-American Book Club” - Brian Lynch Big Band
- “One Day Wonder” - Terraza Big Band
51
Latin jazz album:
- “Antidote” - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
- “Sorte!: Music by John Finbury” - Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
- “Una Noche Con Rubén Blades” Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
- “Carib” - David Sánchez
- “Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rovera” - Miguel Zenón
52
New age album:
- “Fairy Dreams"- David Arkenstone
- “Homage to Kindness” - David Darling
- “Wings” - Peter Kater
- “Verve” - Sebastian Plano
- “Deva” - Deva Premal
53
Spoken word album:
- “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
- “Becoming” — Michelle Obama
- “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
- “Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters
- “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
54
Children’s music album
- “Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” - Jon Samson
- “Flying High!” - Caspar Babypants
- “I Love Rainy Days” - Daniel Tashian
- “The Love” - Alphabet Rockers
- “Winterland” - The Okee Dokee Brothers
55
Comedy album:
- “Quality Time” - Jim Gaffigan
- “Relatable” - Ellen DeGeneres
- “Right Now” - Aziz Ansari
- “Son of Patricia” - Trevor Noah
- “Sticks & Stones” - Dave Chappelle
56
Musical theater album:
- “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations” - Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Hadestown” - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” - Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- “The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites” - Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
- “Oklahoma!” - Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast) 62nd
57
Song written for visual media:
- WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Track from: “A Star Is Born”
- “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton). Track from: “Toy Story 4"
- “Girl In the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton). Track from: “Dumplin’”
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé). Track from: “The Lion King”
- Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke). Track from: “Suspiria”
58
Compilation soundtrack for a visual media:
- WINNER: “A Star Is Born” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- “The Lion King: The Songs” - Various Artists
- “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” - Various Artists
- “Rocketman” - Taron Egerton
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” - Various Artists
59
Score soundtrack for a visual media:
- WINNER: “Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
- “Avengers: Endgame” - Alan Silvestri, composer
- “Game of Thrones: Season 8" - Ramin Djawadi, composer
- “The Lion King” - Hans Zimmer, composer
- “Mary Poppins Returns” - Marc Shaiman, composer
60
Music film:
- WINNER: “Homecoming” — Beyoncé
- “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
- “Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)
- “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
- “Anima” — Thom Yorke
Beyoncé wanted a pyramid design for her ‘Homecoming’ show. But how best to evoke the energy of historic black colleges, yet still be a work of art?
61
Music video:
- WINNER: “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
- “We’ve Got to Try” - The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
- “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
- “Cellophane” - FKA Twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
- “Glad He’s Gone” - Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
The South L.A. native’s career-defining video for Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” earned eight nominations at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
62
Instrumental composition:
- “Begin Again” - Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band conducted by Vince Mendoza)
- “Crucible For Crisis” - Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
- “Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
- “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” - John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- “Walkin’ Funny” - Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
63
Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella:
- “Blue Skies” - Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
- “Hedwig’s Theme” - John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
- “La Novena” - Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
- “Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
- “Moon River” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
64
Arrangement, instruments and vocals:
- “All Night Long” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
- “Jolene” - Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
- “Marry Me a Little” - Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
- “Over the Rainbow” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
- “12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine”) - Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
65
Recording packaging:
- WINNER: “Chris Cornell” - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
- “Anonimas & Resilientes” Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
- “Hold That Tiger” - Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
- “I,I” - Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
- “Intellexual” - Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
66
Boxed or special limited edition package:
- WINNER: “Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
- “Anima” - Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
- “Gold in Brass Age” - Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
- “1963: New Directions” - Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
- “The Radio Recordings 1939–1945" - Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
67
Album notes:
- “The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” - Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- “The Gospel According to Malaco” - Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- “Pedal Steal + Four Corners” - Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band)
- “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
- “Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” - Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
68
Historical album:
- WINNER: “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
- “The Girl from Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters” - Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
- “The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall” - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
- “Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990" - Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- “Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
69
Engineered album, non-classical:
- WINNER: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
- “All These Things” - Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
- “Ella Mai” - Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
- “Run Home Slow” - Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
- “Scenery” - Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
70
Producer of the year, non-classical:
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas
- Ricky Reed
71
Remixed recording:
- WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
- “Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” - Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
- “The One (High Contrast Remix)” - Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
- “Swim (Ford. remix)” - Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
- “Work It (Soulwax Remix)” - David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
72
Immersive audio album:
- WINNER: “Lux” - Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
- “Chain Tripping” - Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
- “Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances” - Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
- “The Orchestral Organ” - Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
- “The Savior” - Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
73
Engineered album, classical:
- “Aequa” - Anna Thorvaldsdottir Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
- “Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- “Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
- “Riley: Sun Rings” - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
- “Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” - Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
74
Producer of the year, classical:
- Blanton Alspaugh
- James Ginsburg
- Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
- Morten Lindberg
- Dirk Sobotka
75
Opera recording:
- “Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence” - George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
- “Berg: Wozzeck” - Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
- “Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles” - Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
- “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
- “Wagner: Lohengrin” - Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
76
Orchestral performance:
- “Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- “Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg” - Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
- “Norman: Sustain” - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Transatlantic” - Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
- “Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21" - Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
77
Choral performance:
- “Boyle: Voyages” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- “Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
- “The Hope of Loving” - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
- “Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom” - Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
- “Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
78
Chamber music/small ensemble performance:
- “Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” - Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
- “Freedom & Faith” - PUBLIQuartet
- “Perpetulum” - Third Coast Percussion
- “Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Hermitage Piano Trio
- “Shaw: Orange” - Attacca Quartet
79
Classical instrumental solo:
- “The Berlin Recital” - Yuja Wang
- “Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “The Orchestral Organ” - Jan Kraybill
- “Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” - Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80
Classical solo vocal album:
- “The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág” - Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle) “Himmelsmusik” - Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
- “Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op.35" - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
- “Songplay” - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
- “A Te, O Cara” - Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
81
Classical compendium:
- “American Originals 1918" - John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
- “Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos”; Guitar Concerto; Starburst” - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
- “Meltzer: Songs & Structures” - Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
- “The Poetry of Places” - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
- “Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’Hiver” - Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
82
Contemporary classical composition:
- “Bermel: The Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” - Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
- “Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major” - Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Norman: Sustain” - Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Shaw: Orange” - Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
- “Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” - Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)