Music

David Berman and Mark Hollis missing from 2020 Grammys ‘In Memoriam’

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
9:04 PM
This year’s Grammys “In Memoriam” segment left out — or misspelled — a few key names.

Among those snubbed for their montage moment were Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis and Silver Jews founder David Berman. Sunday’s edit also featured “Rick” — as opposed to the correct “Ric” — Ocasek, the late leader of Boston rock band the Cars, who died in September at age 75.

David Berman of the Silver Jews
David Berman, a poet and singer-songwriter best known for his work with the Silver Jews, was left out of the 2020 Grammys “In Memoriam” segment.
(Drag City Records)

Hollis and Berman died in February at age 64 and August at age 52, respectively. This year’s Grammys ceremony also included more extensive tributes to beloved L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a Calabasas helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
