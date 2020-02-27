Bernie Sanders’ L.A. rally will ‘fight the power’ with hip-hop icons Public Enemy

Public Enemy is feeling the Bern.

The politically vocal hip-hop group from the East Coast is set to perform for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is throwing a rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday. Comedian Sarah Silverman and beloved actor Dick Van Dyke will also be there.

The rally/concert arrives two days before Super Tuesday, when California and 13 other states will hold primary elections. The Sanders campaign launched a poster saluting Public Enemy’s 1989 single “Fight the Power” to promote the upcoming event.

NEW: @BernieSanders adds stop in Southern California on Sunday and will he joined by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. The campaign releasing this special poster to promote the event. pic.twitter.com/VKU761GwVo — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 27, 2020

Public Enemy isn’t the only musical act that has cast its vote for Sanders. At a rally in Durham, N.H., earlier this month, indie rockers the Strokes warmed up the stage during Sanders’ get-out-the-vote concert. The band premiered two new songs from its upcoming album, “The New Abnormal.”

During Sanders’ Iowa rallies weeks ago, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon played an acoustic set in Clive. Vampire Weekend, which also rooted for the senator’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, took the stage in Cedar Rapids the next day.

The Vermont senator also has the backing of pop star Ariana Grande, who tweeted several photos of herself in November embracing Sanders. She thanked him for attending her show in a caption and called him “MY GUY.”

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Cardi B has also been feeling the Bern, as has Miley Cyrus, a long-time supporter of Sanders. She endorsed him during his first presidential run in 2016 and praised him for his staunch support of the LGBTQ community.

Other musical superstars backing the Vermont senator include singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Neil Young, M.I.A and Willow Smith, who was recently spotted at a Sanders rally.