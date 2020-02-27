Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Ally Who? Lady Gaga returns to modern pop with new single ‘Stupid Love’

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s new single, “Stupid Love,” marks a return to the dystopian dance-pop that made her a pre-streaming superstar.
(Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)
By Mikael WoodPop Music Critic 
Feb. 27, 2020
9 PM
Share

Ally Maine has left the building.

Lady Gaga released a new single Thursday night, the 33-year-old pop singer’s first piece of music since her acclaimed starring role opposite Bradley Cooper in his high-toned 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.” A knowing return to the flamboyant dance-pop sound that brought her to fame more than a decade ago, “Stupid Love” — in which she declares, “Now it’s time to free me from the chain” — landed on streaming services around 9 p.m. accompanied by a colorful music video in which opposing tribes flex their best moves in a post-apocalyptic desertscape. Watch it below.

“Stupid Love,” which Lady Gaga teased early this week in an Instagram post that’s since been liked more than 720,000 times, comes nearly a year and a half after she appeared in “A Star Is Born” as the latest version of the show-biz hopeful previously played by Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Janet Gaynor. For her performance as Ally — a gifted songwriter in a volatile relationship with Cooper’s rock-star Jackson Maine — Gaga was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress; she won an Oscar for best original song for co-writing “Shallow,” her and Cooper’s rootsy power-ballad duet.

In late 2018, the singer kept up the razzle-dazzle with the premiere of a long-term show at Las Vegas’ Park MGM— two of them, in fact: “Enigma,” a high-tech pop spectacle with elaborately choreographed renditions of songs like “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance,” along with “Jazz & Piano,” in which she does standards including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Someone To Watch Over Me” while backed by a small orchestra. The residency, for which she’s reportedly being paid $100 million, is currently scheduled through mid-May.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga’s last album (not counting the soundtrack from “A Star Is Born”) was 2016’s classic-rock-inspired “Joanne.” Before that, though, the New Yorker born Stefani Germanotta scored some of the biggest hits of the pre-streaming era with the self-explanatory “Just Dance” and “Born This Way,” a throbbing stadium-rave jam about LGBTQ pride. The challenge before her now — at a moment when former peers like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus are struggling for visibility — is to attract young fans with a song that sounds like anything other than hip-hop.

Music
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mikael Wood
Follow Us
Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement