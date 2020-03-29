Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will host a live concert on CBS after Facebook crash

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will appear in the new prime-time special “Garth & Trisha Live!” on Wednesday on CBS.
(Michele Crowe)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
March 29, 2020
10:25 AM
With many cities across the nation adhering to either shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Hollywood has had to get creative.

Last week, Miguel, James Blake and the duo Chloe X Halle broadcast hour-long concerts from their homes on Instagram Live attracting tens of thousands of viewers. Sunday, Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, announced an upcoming CBS live concert event, “Garth & Trisha Live!” to be held Wednesday evening from their home recording studio, Studio G.

Last week, the couple hosted a home concert on Facebook Live that was “attended” by 5.2 million viewers, reportedly crashing the site.

“After we saw [them] crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing Studio G to a larger audience,” said CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen.”

Brooks and Yearwood will be accepting song requests for the concert on their weekly Facebook Live show “Inside Studio G” on Monday. In conjunction with CBS, the couple will also donate $1 million to charities combating the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Garth & Trisha Live!” will air live Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (and tape delayed for the Pacific time zone) with a minimal crew practicing social distancing.

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
