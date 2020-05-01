Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are ‘Stuck With U’ for coronavirus relief

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion aren’t the only major music stars teaming up for coronavirus relief.

Days after the Houston-born artists lit up the internet with their new “Savage” remix, pop sensations Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced Friday that they will release a joint track May 8 benefiting heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Proceeds from Grande and Bieber’s “Stuck With U” will go toward First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for kids of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters.

“We’re very excited about this for so many reasons,” Grande wrote in a statement. “We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”

Advertisement

“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day,” Bieber added. “It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families.”

The highly anticipated collaboration between the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker and “Yummy” artist is part of a larger campaign from music mogul Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, which will unite its various clients for philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

Other performers managed by Braun include Demi Lovato, Kanye West, PSY, Idina Menzel, Carly Rae Jepsen and the Black Eyed Peas.

Bieber and Grande are two of several musicians raising funds and awareness amid the public health emergency; Thomas Rhett, Bon Iver and New Kids on the Block have also released new music for charity in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Last month, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder were among the many who performed for Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert supporting the World Health Organization. And Grande and Beyoncé both made memorable appearances during “The Disney Family Singalong” benefiting Feeding America.

Beliebers and Arianators can pre-save and pre-order “Stuck With U” here.