Music

Mark Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ quarantine dance party is the place to be today

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson will host an A-list livestream concert starting at 3 p.m. Pacific today.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Feel like dancing today? Mark Ronson has you covered.

The British-American DJ is throwing “Love Lockdown: Video Mixtape,” a massive, livestreamed house party this afternoon that will feature a star-studded guest list.

Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, A Trak, Christine and the Queens, DJ D-Nice, Daryl Hall, Disclosure, Lil Jon, Lykke Li, Mallrat, Nate Ruess, Robyn and Troye Sivan are among the entertainers who will perform live from quarantine.

The livestream event is part of YouTube’s #StayHome #WithMe initiative, a global campaign involving top celebrities and entertainers urging people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the coronavirus crisis began and concerts were canceled or postponed, musicians and entertainers around the world have taken to social media, YouTube and other platforms to deliver live performances to fans quarantined at home. John Legend, Pink, Keith Urban and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are among them.

Put on your dancing shoes and click here to tune in to “Love Lockdown” starting at 3 p.m. Pacific.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
