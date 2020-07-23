Singer Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich — and she’s in love, love, love

Singer Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich, and there’s a lot of love to go around.

The “Anyone” singer announced the news late Wednesday and showed off her hefty emerald-cut engagement ring on Instagram. She accompanied the reveal with photos from Ehrich’s oceanside proposal that appears to have taken place in Malibu.

“I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” the 27-year-old wrote, praising Ehrich, 29.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato continued. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who has publicly struggled with sobriety and was treated for a drug overdose in July 2018, said that Ehrich never pressured her to be anything other than herself: “And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The gushing didn’t stop with Lovato. Ehrich — known for his roles in the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless,” the Lifetime series “American Princess” and the Netflix film “Walk Ride Rodeo” — fawned over his new fiancée as well.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” the actor wrote. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

Though 2020 hasn’t been kind to many, Lovato appears to be thriving. In addition to the engagement, she managed to increase her musical profile with two powerhouse performances at the beginning of the year: The first, nailing her comeback at the Grammy Awards with “Anyone” in January; the second, singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. In March, she released more long-awaited music with the single “I Love Me” from her seventh studio album, and followed that up with the Sam Smith duet “I’m Ready” in April. It’s still unclear when fans can expect a full album.

It’s also unclear how long she and Ehrich have been an item. In March, when Lovato went on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, she told the host she was single.

She and Ehrich made their relationship official in May as one of the many couples featured in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s music video for “Stuck With U.” People magazine reported that they haven’t been dating for long, but grew closer while social distancing together during the COVID-19 pandemic.