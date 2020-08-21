Look what Cardi B has in store: Our top 5 picks for her new ‘WAP’ merchandise

It’s been two weeks since the buzzy “WAP” music video came out, and Cardi B has decided to stir the pot again. Or at least the macaroni in it.

Earlier this week, the rapper unveiled her official WAP merchandise — her WAP shop, if you will — on her website.

The clothes and accessories nod to hip-hop culture ( airbrushed designs ), the ‘80s ( bike shorts ) and, of course, the notorious video itself (T-shirts and hoodies with images of Cardi B and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion’s matching bodysuits).

Perhaps the best part? Cheeky references to, uh… getting wet (raincoats and umbrellas).

Here are five of our favorite items:

The raincoat

We’ve been collectively weathering the coronavirus storm all summer (which Cardi announced in a viral shriek on Instagram back in March), and the rapper has heard our cries. The WAP raincoat ($125) — available in white, black and pink — serves us comic relief with a side of statement realness.

One sleeve reads “XXX” and the other cautions “18+” in a bold font (there are no age requirements to purchase.) Megan does specifically tell fans to “get your boots and your coat” in case of a wet forecast. In a tragic turn of events, the WAP shop doesn’t include the boots, but this coat fits the bill and then some.

The umbrella

Cardi and Megan took a page out of Rihanna’s book on this next piece. Now that it’s raining more than ever — after everyone from Ben Shapiro to Carole Baskin criticized the music video — know that the two rappers will still have each other. In fact, you can stand under their umbrella ($25), which comes in either black or pink.

The design is bold, eye-catching and direct, echoing the two women throughout the music video. “Now make it rain,” Megan Thee Stallion raps in “WAP.” You got it, Meg. We came prepared.

The crop biker set

If Zoë Kravitz rocked them at her literal wedding, bike shorts are absolutely good enough for Cardi and Meg. The universal quarantine goal is to live in athleisure as much as possible, and this nylon spandex set ($40) lets us do just that. Down with underwire and jeans forever.

Plus, this makes for a good cleaning outfit — gotta stay comfy if you’re working with a bucket and a mop all day. The Bronx beauty and the Houston hottie have both sported the style over the last few months, and now we can, too.

The movie crop hoodie

Cardi B went full-on movie star for this piece. The sheer number of fire emojis that greeted her Instagram post says it all: We’re going to need something wet to put out this blaze.

The “I Like It” artist is known for her love of the color red, and boy, did she do it justice here. Instead of “red bottoms” and “bloody shoes,” though, we’re treated to a bombshell Bond girl look. The back of the hoodie ($55) pays homage to “WAP” video director Colin Tilley, creative directors Kollin Carter and Patience Foster and killer choreographer JaQuel Knight, giving fans a look behind the scenes.

The airbrush T-shirt

This piece ($40) blends the best of both worlds: airbrushed art and our two queens. The former is a style that came under fire for cultural appropriation a few years ago when designers like Balenciaga and Alexander Wang tried it. That’s because airbrushed T-shirts stem from Black culture, hip-hop and boardwalks. (Remember when Beyoncé’s mom posed with airbrush art?)

