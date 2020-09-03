Amanda Kloots records emotional duet with late husband Nick Cordero

Fitness instructor Amanda Kloots has released an emotional duet with her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in honor of the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

“For your gift, I give you music — the release of your song, Not Far Away,” Kloots wrote Thursday on Instagram. “I think you’d love it and be very proud.”

Last week, Kloots recorded her part of the somber track, which Cordero began writing about the loss of his father before the actor died in July at age 41 after a long battle with COVID-19. Kloots later completed the song with her own lyrics about losing her husband, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Elvis.

“The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me,” Kloots wrote on Wednesday. “Listening [to it] has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too.”

Kloots also shared a video flipping through her wedding scrapbook to the tune of the song. The former Radio City Rockette and Cordero met while performing together in “Bullets Over Broadway,” got engaged in March 2017 and married in September 2017.

“I see a ghost and recognize your face / Expression close to letting go of pain,” Cordero sings on the track. “I’m betting on the sun to rise today / Your shadow’s gone dancing in the rain / I call your name.”

“Even after you’re gone / Your smile remains, everyday,” Kloots sings in the chorus. “When it’s hard to go on / Man, I really feel alone sometimes / I know you’re not far away.”

To record the duet, Kloots enlisted the help of veteran music producer Rickey Minor and audio engineer Lenny Wee, who “added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create [it].”

“It was hard living up to my husband’s vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together,” Kloots wrote on Instagram after the recording session. “I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way. I’m so grateful that I’ll have this song always and that Elvis will too.”

This weekend, several of Cordero’s Broadway castmates will reunite for a Broadway on Demand tribute special celebrating his life and work. The event will benefit the Save the Music Foundation and feature performers from “A Bronx Tale,” “Waitress,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Rock of Ages” and “The Toxic Avenger.”

Cordero and Kloots’ duet, “Not Far Away,” is now available to stream and download under the artist name Love Street Lovers.

“Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music,” Kloots wrote on Thursday. “He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.’ I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear.”