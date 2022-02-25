Advertisement
Amanda Kloots, who lost husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19, tests positive

Amanda Kloots plans to return to “The Talk” after she quarantines.
By Salma LoumData and Graphics Journalist 
Amanda Kloots, co-host of the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk,” announced Thursday via Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Kloots’ announcement comes nearly two years after her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 following a long battle with COVID-19. Cordero suffered lung infections and septic shock and was put into a medically induced coma after a leg amputation.

Kloots, who diligently chronicled Cordero’s fight against the virus, assured her followers that she received the coronavirus vaccine and a booster and that she would be back on the show as soon as her quarantine is over.

“I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that,” Kloots wrote on Instagram.

A CBS representative had no further comment on Kloots’ return to the show when reached Friday.

Kloots said she was surprised by her positive test, after she tested negative before and after a recent trip to Mexico.

“This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic,” said Kloots, adding, “I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with [son] Elvis to start potty training. Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days.”

Kloots’ fans flooded her post with heartfelt wishes, and the Instagram account for “The Talk” also commented: “It’s not the same without you ❤️ We can’t wait for your return after quarantine!”

Salma Loum

Salma Loum is a data and graphics journalist for the Los Angeles Times. She moved from Cairo to Los Angeles at 21 after covering the Egyptian Revolution and Muslim Brotherhood unrest between 2011 and 2013. During that time, she was a freelance war-zone camera operator working with Sky News Arabia and BBC Arabia among other local Egyptian news stations. Loum graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in journalism and a focus on computational investigative projects involving women’s rights. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

