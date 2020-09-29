Prepare to swipe your credit card: Cardi B is officially trademarking ‘WAP’

Get ready to make it rain if you want to see some more “WAP” merchandise from Cardi B.

After launching a colorful line of apparel inspired by her hit collab with Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper reportedly filed paperwork last week to officially trademark “WAP” for more products, according to TMZ. That’s right — soon you’ll be able to get your boots and your coat from Cardi B’s expanded “WAP” universe.

Among the items reportedly listed in the documents are clothing, such as headwear and footwear; accessories, including athletic bags, purses and jewelry; beverages, such as alcoholic drinks, sports drinks, soft drinks and mineral water; and other miscellaneous products, such as posters and stickers.

Shortly after the splashy debut of “WAP,” the Grammy winner released a variety of trendy merch, including hoodies, T-shirts, bike shorts, sports bras, sweatshirts, sweatpants and — of course — raincoats and umbrellas.

The trademark is likely a smart move, considering people are still buzzing about Cardi and Meg’s certified bop seven days a week after it dropped last month. The steamy music video — featuring cameos from Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose and Kylie Jenner — has racked up more than 224 million views on YouTube.

In September, Cardi B followed up her resounding “WAP” success with “Me Gusta,” this time joining forces with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and Brazilian artist Anitta. And on Monday, the “I Like It” hitmaker announced another forthcoming collab with K-pop sensation Blackpink, which also has recently partnered with the likes of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez ahead of the group’s highly anticipated debut album.

While waiting for the trademark to go into effect, you can already swipe your, uh, credit card for existing “WAP” apparel available now on Cardi B’s WAP-site.