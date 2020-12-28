Singer Jessie J is on the mend after an ear disorder sent her to the hospital

Singer Jessie J spent her “BIG weird non traditional Christmas Eve” dealing with symptoms of Ménière’s disease, a chronic inner-ear disorder that sent her to the hospital and resulted in brief deafness in one of her ears over the long holiday weekend.

The 32-year-old “Bang Bang” siren explained on Instagram that she woke up Thursday and felt “completely deaf” in her right ear. She couldn’t walk in a straight line and that it sounded “like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear” when she sang loudly.

A rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can lead to hearing loss and dizzy spells (vertigo). It usually affects one ear, with an onset at any age, though typically starts between young and middle-aged adulthood. Although there isn’t a cure, various treatments can help relieve symptoms and minimize the long-term impact.

Advertisement

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” she added, according to ET Canada.

“Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it,” she said. “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off.”

Jessie J said that she spent Christmas Eve in the hospital, was given medicine and is feeling “a lot better.” Well enough, it appears, to post a video on Sunday of herself crooning that she “can’t stop eating.”

Advertisement

Her other activities included texting friends and family back home in England, slathering herself with coconut oil and again attempting to watch the hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” with a finger in her ear.

“I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I [have] zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on,” she wrote, adding, “Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime.”