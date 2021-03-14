Is it hot in here? Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion make ‘WAP’ less NSFW for the Grammys

No need to grab a bucket and a mop. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B already wiped the floor with their fellow Grammys performers Sunday night.

After opening her Grammys set with her latest single, “Up,” Cardi B was joined onstage by Megan Thee Stallion for a steamy, live rendition of their hit collaboration, “WAP,” which practically broke the internet upon its release last summer.

Much of the song’s frank and explicit lyrics were redacted for the Grammys telecast. But that certainly didn’t stop the rappers from exuding sex positivity as they twerked and strutted across the stage in shiny, matching bodysuits.

Advertisement

Naturally, Twitter users lost their minds — just like they did when the sultry “WAP” music video debuted in August.

“Ok best performance goes to meg and cardi and it not even done yet this s— crazy,” tweeted YouTuber and “Friday” singer Rebecca Black.

“This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING,” wrote Twitter user @Ceeepm.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to win the coveted best new artist prize since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also won the awards for rap/sung performance and rap song with her smash remix of “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, who made history Sunday night as the female artist with the most Grammy wins.

See more reactions to Cardi and Meg’s “WAP” spectacular below.

This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ELMBXJ3Fks — C-3PO (@Ceeepm) March 15, 2021

I would absolutely be here for a Cardi and Meg joint tour! #GRAMMYs — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) March 15, 2021

My Mom Watching this Cardi B & Meg The Stallion grammy performance pic.twitter.com/A8JIg9gBA2 — ASAP_AJ (@DripSauceMedia) March 15, 2021

Baby...the way Meg & Cardi just violated every FCC rule Lmaooooooo https://t.co/M1k4PTa2N6 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 15, 2021

Set Designer: "How big do yall want this shoe to be?"



Cardi and Meg: "Yes."#GRAMMYs #MeganTheeStallion #CardiB pic.twitter.com/wopRuSrkcD — The Healthcare System Snitch (@TongiaIAm) March 15, 2021

Me after watching that scissoring during the wap performance my lorde isbzizbzosjjzjfg meg and cardi ATE pic.twitter.com/TlYG2WLTq8 — 🍂 (@reyzelllllll) March 15, 2021

CBS censors must have been STRESSED during the Cardi and Meg performance pic.twitter.com/ePdCI2sqVj — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) March 15, 2021