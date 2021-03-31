Britney Spears is ‘embarrassed’ by documentary about her life: ‘I cried for two weeks’

Britney Spears did not appreciate how she was framed in “Framing Britney Spears,” according to a new Instagram post from the pop musician.

On Tuesday, Spears responded directly on social media to the buzzy FX documentary for the first time and opened up about the trials of living life under constant media scrutiny. Released last month, “Framing Britney Spears” examines the toxic ways in which the media circus descended on her as a rising star.

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people,” reads the caption on Spears’ latest Instagram video of herself dancing in her home.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ... Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I’m here to pass on kindness.”

In the comment section of the post, several fans expressed skepticism as to whether the message was really written by Spears. Because the "...Baby One More Time” hitmaker has long been placed under a legal conservatorship, many — including multiple people in the documentary — suspect that Spears does not have control of her social media accounts.

“Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?” wrote “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause. “I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical ... We love you!”

Spears’ Instagram statement comes amid a growing movement to #FreeBritney from the constraints of her conservatorship, fueled in part by the documentary. Earlier this month, the “Toxic” singer filed a petition to remove her father as her legal conservator after 12 years under his guardianship.

According to USA Today, Spears has instead requested the appointment of Jodi Montgomery, her personal conservator who was selected by the state in 2019 after her father temporarily stepped down from his responsibilities due to health concerns.

“My life has always been very speculated,” Tuesday’s Instagram message reads. “Watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life ... to feel wild and human and alive !!!

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people ... It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day.”