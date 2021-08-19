Zoomers rejoice: Willow Smith and Billie Eilish are coming to Los Angeles next spring

Rising pop-punk star Willow Smith and anti-pop phenom Billie Eilish are joining Gen Z forces next year for the latter’s Happier Than Ever tour.

Tickets went on presale Thursday for Smith’s upcoming solo concert tour, after which the “Transparent Soul” singer, 20, will open for the 19-year-old “Bad Guy” hitmaker starting next February. (Another presale will begin Friday at 7 a.m. Pacific.)

The Life tour, headlined by Smith, kicks off Sept. 14 at Santa Ana’s Observatory before stopping in Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina and Georgia. Smith will also play three additional California shows in San Francisco (Sept. 18), Santa Cruz (Sept. 19) and Los Angeles (Sept. 26).

After a four-month hiatus, Smith will then accompany Eilish for the February leg of her world tour, spanning Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Canada and Washington, D.C.

Then on April 8, the “Lipstick” artist will reunite with the multiple-Grammy winner for an encore performance at the Forum in Inglewood, where Smith will take her final Happier Than Ever bow. Rounding out Eilish’s supporting acts are Duckwrth, Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl in Red.

Meanwhile, Smith is still on the hunt for up-and-coming musicians to support her onstage this fall. On Wednesday, the “Red Table Talk” panelist posted an open call on Twitter for ascending “BLACK FEMME ALT/ROCK ARTISTS to come tour with me !!”

In July, the multitalented daughter of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith released her fourth studio album, “Lately I Feel Everything,” featuring collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Soon after, Eilish dropped her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” including singles “Therefore I Am,” “My Future” and “Your Power.”

Specific dates and ticket information for Smith’s Life tour and Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour can be found here.