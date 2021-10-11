What happens when Adele does her first Instagram Live? Fans want to know her secrets

Adele is back, and she has answers.

After a six-year professional hiatus, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram Live over the weekend to field fans’ questions about her personal life, music opinions and, of course, her forthcoming album — which she promised is “dropping soon. Don’t you worry.”

Though Adele has been on Instagram since 2015, this was her first time using the Live feature, which allows users to interact with their followers directly by responding to their comments via video in real time.

Needless to say, the “Someone Like You” hitmaker has a lot of Instagram followers — 40.8 million to be exact — and seemed a tad overwhelmed at points while trying to address as many as she could.

Among the many topics the Grammy winner covered during the 40-minute session were Peppa Pig, her son’s birthday, Harry Styles, her favorite takeout food, Taylor Swift, her skincare routine and so much more.

What was Adele’s favorite thing to do during the COVID-19 lockdown? “Drink wine, obviously.” Is she going to collaborate with children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig? “No!” Is she excited for Beyoncé's next album? “Yes, I’m excited for Beyoncé's new album. Are you mad?” What is her fourth studio album about? “Divorce, baby. Divorce!”

Someone even inquired about the musician’s “body count” — as in, how many people has she slept with — which seemed to go right over her head.

“What’s my body count?” she repeated with a confused look on her face. “What does that mean?”

Between yelling at her two new puppies to stop barking in the background and struggling to navigate the ins and outs of Instagram Live, Adele also rewarded fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming single, “Easy on Me,” which she briefly teased earlier this month.

“Would you like to hear a little snippet of what I’m singing on that ‘Easy on Me’ song?” she asked. “Might get in trouble for playing it, but ... let me play it for you.”

Cue the piano and Adele’s sly grin as she watched fans enthusiastically react in real time to her first new music in years.

“There ain’t no gold in this river / That I been washing my hands in forever,” her powerful vocals ring out on the track.

“And there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in the silence, baby / Let me in.”

“That’s it. That’s all I’m gonna play,” she said, with an evil laugh.

Last month, eagle-eyed Adele admirers began manifesting the “Hello” performer’s comeback after spotting a series of “30" billboards in major cities across the globe.

As suspected, the “30" billboards were a marketing stunt for Adele’s latest album, following previous entries “25,” “21" and “19.”

Days later, she confirmed her highly anticipated return by revealing the title and release date of her next song, “Easy on Me,” out Friday. No word yet on how soon the album will follow.

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele told Vogue magazine in a buzzy interview released last week.

“I always say that ’21' doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”