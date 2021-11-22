The 2022 Grammy nominations are coming. Here’s how to find out who’s nominated

Pause that pre-Thanksgiving panic: The Grammy nominations for 2022 will be revealed Tuesday.

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are all expected to be nominees, as are Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. To be eligible for a nomination, a recording had to be released between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

If it seems like the 2021 Grammys were just five minutes ago, that’s because this past year, the Recording Academy’s awards were pandemic-pushed to March, rather than happening as usual in January or early February.

Advertisement

The coming year will once again see the show smack in the middle of awards season.

The 64th Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at what will soon be the arena formerly known as Staples Center. But first come the nominations — and here’s how you can watch them.

When are the Grammy nominations?

The nominations stream live starting at 9 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday. Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the academy’s board of trustees, will do the honors. Other talent might be added.

How do I watch live?

Tune in for the livestream online — or check out the countdown clock ahead of time — at live.grammys.com. It’s the second year the Recording Academy will be holding a virtual announcement ceremony.

What if I miss the livestream?

The full list of nominees will be available after the announcement ceremony on the Grammys’ website and social media accounts.