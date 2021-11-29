Teyana Taylor hospitalized after canceling show: ‘My body simply just gave out’

R&B star Teyana Taylor went to the emergency room this weekend after her body “just gave out” while on tour in Connecticut.

The “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker thanked fans for their support and shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed after canceling a show Saturday in Mashantucket. She also promised to return to Connecticut “better than ever” and that tickets purchased for last week’s performance would be transferrable.

“Thank you ... so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me.”

Despite previously performing “with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s—,” Taylor said she was forced this time to protect her health and will continue to take some days off while she recovers. The musician and dancer was hospitalized during her Last Rose Petal...Farewell tour.

"[Y]ou have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down,” the “Album” artist continued. “Mine sat my a— down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body.”

Hours after updating millions of Instagram followers on her condition, Taylor posted a heartfelt tribute to trailblazing fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday at age 41 after privately battling a rare form of heart cancer.

Among the many other entertainment luminaries who mourned Abloh’s death over the weekend were Lenny Kravitz, Riz Ahmed, Colman Domingo, the Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Yara Shahidi, Drake and BTS.

“Whew this is truly heartbreaking,” Taylor wrote. “Thank you for all the years of friendship & all that u have contributed to & for the culture. We love you V ... May you rest peacefully.”