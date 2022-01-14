Trey Songz’s rape accuser Dylan Gonzalez to file suit within weeks, her attorney says

Trey Songz can expect legal action soon from Dylan Gonzalez, who recently accused him of rape. Her lawyer said he is about to file a civil suit against the R&B singer on her behalf.

“It will be within the next two to three weeks,” Newport Beach attorney George Vrabeck told The Times in a phone interview earlier this week. “Dylan just has incredible courage, is tired of suffering and is no longer willing to be silent.”

Gonzalez, a former basketball player for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said Tuesday on social media that she is fully committing to the pursuit of her “best course of action and all of [her] legal options” against the 37-year-old performer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

A representative at his record label had no comment Thursday. The Times reached out to Neverson’s management team Wednesday but didn’t hear back. A rep for Songz told TMZ on Tuesday, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

On Dec. 30, Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

She wrote more Tuesday.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel,” Gonzalez wrote. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.

“I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward,” she continued. “Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

Vrabeck said he had “been overwhelmed with support for Dylan and her courage.”

Last month, Vrabeck and Ariel E. Mitchell, another attorney at Vrabeck Adams and Co., also filed a $20-million lawsuit in Florida on behalf of a woman named Jahuara Jeffries regarding an incident alleged to have happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.

In the court filing, reviewed by The Times, Jeffries alleges that she got a ride to a Miami nightclub with Neverson in the hours after a New Year’s Eve party; when they got to the club’s VIP section, he inserted his fingers in her vagina without her permission while she was dancing on a couch.

After they left the club, the lawsuit alleges, Neverson and a member of his security team pulled Jeffries out of his car and threw her to the street on the way back from the club, injuring her.

Also named in that case are Sean “Diddy” Combs, who hosted the New Year’s Eve party that Neverson and Jeffries attended, and E11even nightclub. It reportedly was a refiling of a previous case — in which Jeffries was named as a “Jane Doe” — that according to the Daily Beast was near a settlement when the judge suddenly dismissed it based on a prior motion.

The “Bottoms Up” singer has been accused of misconduct in the past but hasn’t faced any legal repercussions beyond probation in an assault case where the charges ultimately were reduced.

Emmy-winning actor Keke Palmer accused Neverson of “sexual intimidation” in January 2017 after he allegedly secretly filmed her and without her permission put that footage into his video for a remix of the song “Pick Up the Phone.”

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer wrote on Twitter back then, according to Billboard. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

In August 2017, Neverson got 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace related to a violent outburst after he refused to end a 2016 concert in Detroit. He had originally been charged with felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor assault of a photographer. Also included in the sentence were anger-management classes and drug testing, per TMZ.

Neverson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in March 2018 after allegedly punching and choking a woman in February at a Hollywood Hills party. The woman sued Neverson in August of that year, Pitchfork reported, but her attorney requested the case be dropped a few weeks later.