Justin Bieber postpones, reschedules tomorrow’s show at the Forum due to COVID-19

Justin Bieber postponed and rescheduled his Justice World Tour show at the Forum in Inglewood, previously planned for Thursday night.

The news, announced Wednesday on the tour’s official Instagram account, comes just days after Bieber’s Sunday show in Las Vegas was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test among team members.

According to TMZ, the singer himself was the one who tested positive. The Times has not verified that information.

The Forum show will move to July 2, with tickets for the original show being honored that Saturday. Ticketholders may also request a refund at point of purchase if they’re unable to make the new date.

Bieber is scheduled to play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 7 and 8. His tour hit San Diego last Friday, a day before the positive test results emerged.

“Justin and his team are hopeful that this will be our last postponement before resuming the tour in Tacoma Washington,” read a statement posted on the tour’s Instagram page. “The Justice Tour family would like to thank Justin’s fans for their concern, thoughts and prayers. The team is on the mend and is looking forward to getting back out on the road!”