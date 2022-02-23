Advertisement
Justin Bieber postpones, reschedules tomorrow’s show at the Forum due to COVID-19

Justin Bieber performs onstage at a concert
Justin Bieber, shown performing in Saudi Arabia in December 2021, has canceled a second show because of COVID-19.
(Amr Nabil / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Justin Bieber postponed and rescheduled his Justice World Tour show at the Forum in Inglewood, previously planned for Thursday night.

The news, announced Wednesday on the tour’s official Instagram account, comes just days after Bieber’s Sunday show in Las Vegas was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test among team members.

According to TMZ, the singer himself was the one who tested positive. The Times has not verified that information.

The Forum show will move to July 2, with tickets for the original show being honored that Saturday. Ticketholders may also request a refund at point of purchase if they’re unable to make the new date.

Bieber is scheduled to play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 7 and 8. His tour hit San Diego last Friday, a day before the positive test results emerged.

“Justin and his team are hopeful that this will be our last postponement before resuming the tour in Tacoma Washington,” read a statement posted on the tour’s Instagram page. “The Justice Tour family would like to thank Justin’s fans for their concern, thoughts and prayers. The team is on the mend and is looking forward to getting back out on the road!”

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

