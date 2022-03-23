Welcome to ‘Harry’s House’: New Styles album coming right after Coachella

Some pleasing news for Harry Styles fans: The English pop star is releasing a new album this spring — right after he plays Coachella.

On Wednesday, Styles and Sony Music announced that the 28-year-old performer’s third studio album, “Harry’s House,” will debut May 20. In a trailer for the forthcoming record, a montage of blooming flowers, busy city streets, hot-air balloons and fireworks culminates in Styles stepping onto a stage decorated with the facade of a giant yellow house.

“Harry’s House” is Styles’ latest solo effort, following the releases of his Grammy-nominated sophomore record, “Fine Line,” and his debut studio album, “Sign of the Times.” The singer previously released several albums as a standout member of the English-Irish boy band One Direction.

As of Wednesday, not much info is available about Styles’ upcoming album — except that it will consist of 13 tracks and is available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

The “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker’s announcement comes shortly after he launched his new beauty and apparel brand, Pleasing, which recently named Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac fame as its official ambassador.

“Two factions from completely different worlds came together,” Fleetwood told Vogue of his collaboration with Styles.

“We really connected because it turned out Harry had been brought up around Fleetwood Mac’s music when he was a child. And so on and off for years we’ve had this passing-in-the-night relationship, which has included him doing Fleetwood Mac songs and doing countless little and big things with Stevie [Nicks].”

In addition to his music and fashion endeavors, Styles has also been busy pursuing a career in acting since making his big-screen debut in 2017’s “Dunkirk.” Premiering in September is Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles in his first lead role opposite Florence Pugh. After that, he’ll appear in Michael Grandage’s period drama “My Policeman” alongside Emma Corrin.

Last October, Styles joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a surprise appearance at the end of Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals.” His character, Eros, is expected to return in future Marvel projects.

But first: Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West are set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The live music event will mark Styles’ Coachella debut and take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24, at the Empire Polo club in Indio.