Harry Styles apologizes after pants rip onstage: ‘This is a family show. Or is it?’

A man wearing a striped bodysuit, holding a guitar and standing in front of a microphone onstage.
Harry Styles accidentally tore his pants during a performance at the Kia Forum on Thursday.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Fans in the front row of Harry Styles’ show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood got more than what they paid for Thursday evening, when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer accidentally ripped his pants onstage.

The wardrobe malfunction happened while Styles was singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” as the singer slid onto his knees and ripped the crotch area of his brown, shiny leather pants.

“My trousers ripped,” the English pop artist said between songs. “I feel it necessary to apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there.”

“I promise it’s not part of the show,” Styles joked while walking the stage with a Progress Pride flag wrapped around his waist to conceal his torn pants.

“I mean, this is a family show,” he later said as the crowd erupted in cheers. “Or is it?”

That “family show” response dates back to Styles’ days with his former boy band, One Direction, and has since become a meme. Aware of its popularity, Styles often drops the line into his performances.

Thursday’s concert was the first of three makeup performances at the Inglewood arena after canceling some November shows due to “band illness.” (Among Thursday’s high-profile attendees was Jennifer Aniston.) Those November dates were part of a historic run of 15 sold-out shows at the Kia Forum. Just before that, he also played 15 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On a victory lap for last year’s Grammy-nominated album “Harry’s House,” Styles is set to wrap his North American Love on Tour with a pair of performances at Acrisure Arena near Palm Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s nominated for six Grammy Awards; the ceremony will be held Feb. 5.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

