Don’t miss the 2022 Grammys: Here’s how to watch Sunday’s awards show

Only a week after the Oscars, the 64th Grammy Awards is rounding up the biggest names in music this weekend for a night of recognition and performances.

After the awards show was originally planned for late January, the anticipation will finally come to an end Sunday at 5 p.m Pacific time. Following a COVID-related delay, the Grammys ceremony relocated from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — making this the first time the the show has been hosted in Sin City.

This year’s postponement and relocation from the show’s usual Los Angeles home came after concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, which has since subsided.

Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammys, which can be watched live on CBS or streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The Grammys will feature star-studded performances by artists including Billie Eilish, BTS, H.E.R., Nas and Olivia Rodrigo. The Grammys added seven more artists to the lineup on Wednesday: J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings.

The Foo Fighters were set to perform but after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last week they canceled all upcoming tour dates and have since been removed from the Grammys roster.

Strings, Maverick City Music and Nuviola — all of whom are nominated — will be performing in special segments to spotlight historically underrepresented genres.

Legend, a 12-time Grammy winner, will be honored Saturday with the Recording Academy‘s inaugural Global Impact Award for his achievements in the music industry. The award will be given to Legend the night before the Grammys during the first-ever Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event.

Read The Times’ predictions for this year’s Grammys here.

