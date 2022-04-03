Advertisement
Live updates from the 2022 Grammys: The first winners of the afternoon

Doja Cat, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo.
Top Grammy nominees Doja Cat, from left, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo.
(Amy Harris / Invision; John Lam/Kevin Mazur / Getty Images )
By Mikael Wood
Suzy ExpositoRandall RobertsKenan Draughorne August Brown
Don’t check your calendar: Yes, it’s April 3, and finally time for the 64th Grammy Awards. Originally scheduled to take place at the end of January in L.A., the show was upended by the winter surge in the Omicron variant, and eventually moved two-plus months and about 250 miles northeast, to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena.

Scheduled to appear at what’s expected to be a wide-open ceremony: host Timothy Noah; top nominee Jon Batiste; pop stars Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga; Musicares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell; and certainly there in spirit, 95-year-old multiple nominee Tony Bennett and the late Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins. Not expected: Kanye West, or anyone involved in last Sunday’s slap.

Music

Keep it here throughout the day, for who-wore-it-worst updates from the red carpet and the first wave of winners from the afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, starting at 12:30 Pacific. Then, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific, The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito will break down the big winners, bigger upsets, best live performances and other top stories from Sunday’s main ceremony in our 2022 Grammys live chat.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

Randall Roberts

Randall Roberts covers Los Angeles music culture. He has served various roles since arriving at The Times in 2010, including music editor and pop music critic. Currently a staff writer, he has explored the layered history of L.A. music, from Rosecrans and Sunset to Ventura Boulevard and beyond. His 2020 project on the early Southern California phonograph industry helped identify the first-ever commercial recording made in Los Angeles.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He graduated from the University of Southern California, where he served as an editor at the Daily Trojan. Before joining The Times, he was a local editor at Patch and wrote for music publications such as DJBooth, HipHopDX and Ones to Watch. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

