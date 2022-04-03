Live updates from the 2022 Grammys: The first winners of the afternoon

Don’t check your calendar: Yes, it’s April 3, and finally time for the 64th Grammy Awards. Originally scheduled to take place at the end of January in L.A., the show was upended by the winter surge in the Omicron variant, and eventually moved two-plus months and about 250 miles northeast, to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena.

Scheduled to appear at what’s expected to be a wide-open ceremony: host Timothy Noah; top nominee Jon Batiste; pop stars Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga; Musicares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell; and certainly there in spirit, 95-year-old multiple nominee Tony Bennett and the late Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins. Not expected: Kanye West, or anyone involved in last Sunday’s slap.

Keep it here throughout the day, for who-wore-it-worst updates from the red carpet and the first wave of winners from the afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, starting at 12:30 Pacific. Then, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific, The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito will break down the big winners, bigger upsets, best live performances and other top stories from Sunday’s main ceremony in our 2022 Grammys live chat.