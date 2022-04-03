BTS’ V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at 2022 Grammys sends fans into overdrive
As if the internet needed another Earth-shaking fandom moment: BTS singer flirted with pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, sending some fans into a tizzy.
The apparently scripted moment came early in the prime-time telecast as BTS prepared to take the stage for a performance of its Grammy-nominated song “Butter.”
Some of the K-pop stars leisurely sat among A-listers while Jungkook was lowered from the rafters. But the camera lingered on fellow singer V (Kim Tae-hyung), who was seated at the “Drivers License” singer’s table. The two certainly put on a good show, which we suspect producers crafted for a ratings play.
Then, he leaned over and whispered something jaw-dropping in her ear. Yes, her jaw actually dropped. Then, he passed her a note and made his way to the stage.
But what’d he say? That was the million-dollar question. Caps-lock-happy fans of Rodrigo, who later won the Grammy for best new artist, and the BTS Army tried to unpack the whole exchange on social media during the show.
Join The Times’ music team live from Las Vegas as we break down the 64th Grammy Awards, from the biggest winners to the most talked-about performances.
“OH MY GOD BTS AND OLIVIA RODRIGO THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED,” wrote one Twitter user.
“olivia is so strong, if taehyung sat beside me, looked at me like that, i would have fainted,” quipped another fan.
“Olivia won twice, an award and a experienced of taehyung’s flirt side…,” wrote another.
Here’s a look at more of their reactions.
