BTS’ V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at 2022 Grammys sends fans into overdrive

As if the internet needed another Earth-shaking fandom moment: BTS singer flirted with pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, sending some fans into a tizzy.

The apparently scripted moment came early in the prime-time telecast as BTS prepared to take the stage for a performance of its Grammy-nominated song “Butter.”

Some of the K-pop stars leisurely sat among A-listers while Jungkook was lowered from the rafters. But the camera lingered on fellow singer V (Kim Tae-hyung), who was seated at the “Drivers License” singer’s table. The two certainly put on a good show, which we suspect producers crafted for a ratings play.

BTS performs “Butter” at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Then, he leaned over and whispered something jaw-dropping in her ear. Yes, her jaw actually dropped. Then, he passed her a note and made his way to the stage.

But what’d he say? That was the million-dollar question. Caps-lock-happy fans of Rodrigo, who later won the Grammy for best new artist, and the BTS Army tried to unpack the whole exchange on social media during the show.

“OH MY GOD BTS AND OLIVIA RODRIGO THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED,” wrote one Twitter user.

“olivia is so strong, if taehyung sat beside me, looked at me like that, i would have fainted,” quipped another fan.

“Olivia won twice, an award and a experienced of taehyung’s flirt side…,” wrote another.

Here’s a look at more of their reactions.

Okay, can we talk about @BTS_twt’s Grammy performance with Jung Kook’s entrance from the ceiling, V whispering in Olivia’s ear, Jin hacking everything, and that dance break? That took me right out! Sooooo good! #GRAMMYs — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 4, 2022

can’t believe i’m saying this, but i actually wanted to be olivia rodrigo for 17 seconds — bts (@kkukstudio) April 4, 2022

i almost blacked out seeing taehyung next to olivia shut up — chrystal⁷ loves bts (@chaiitae) April 4, 2022

no but let's commend Taehyung's composure during his skit with Olivia, his acting skill was on point, he did what he needed to do, and he definitely know what he did. 🧎‍♀️ — shai (@taemeetskoo) April 4, 2022

olivia is so strong, if taehyung sat beside me, looked at me like that, i would have fainted — ludo⁷ || uni 📚 (@allhailrm) April 4, 2022

yall i refuse to believe taehyung FLIRTED with THE olivia rodrigo just like that. i refuse — ً (@ultsyubji) April 4, 2022

armys after watching taehyung flirt with olivia during the performance at the grammys tonight pic.twitter.com/Uj6zyVQYN8 — nini⁷ is seeing bts d-5! (@kookswithIuv) April 4, 2022

JUNGKOOK FLYING ? TAEHYUNG FLIRTING WITH OLIVIA ? THE DANCE BREAK ? THE OUTFITS ? THEM ???? — hani⁷ (@itsbtszone) April 4, 2022

they also did a little skit scene together , besties prepare yourselves — 세일러뷔 Sailor V✨ (@sailorv_1230) April 3, 2022

i hope yall are joking with those taehyung and olivia tweets because that girl is 19🙁 — eli (@yatoksj) April 4, 2022