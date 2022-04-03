Advertisement
Music

BTS’ V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at 2022 Grammys sends fans into overdrive

A woman and man smile and pose together while seated.
Olivia Rodrigo and V of BTS pose during Sunday’s 64th Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
As if the internet needed another Earth-shaking fandom moment: BTS singer flirted with pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, sending some fans into a tizzy.

The apparently scripted moment came early in the prime-time telecast as BTS prepared to take the stage for a performance of its Grammy-nominated song “Butter.”

Some of the K-pop stars leisurely sat among A-listers while Jungkook was lowered from the rafters. But the camera lingered on fellow singer V (Kim Tae-hyung), who was seated at the “Drivers License” singer’s table. The two certainly put on a good show, which we suspect producers crafted for a ratings play.

A boy band performs onstage.
BTS performs “Butter” at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Then, he leaned over and whispered something jaw-dropping in her ear. Yes, her jaw actually dropped. Then, he passed her a note and made his way to the stage.

But what’d he say? That was the million-dollar question. Caps-lock-happy fans of Rodrigo, who later won the Grammy for best new artist, and the BTS Army tried to unpack the whole exchange on social media during the show.

“OH MY GOD BTS AND OLIVIA RODRIGO THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED,” wrote one Twitter user.

“olivia is so strong, if taehyung sat beside me, looked at me like that, i would have fainted,” quipped another fan.

“Olivia won twice, an award and a experienced of taehyung’s flirt side…,” wrote another.

Here’s a look at more of their reactions.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

