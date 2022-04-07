Bad Bunny just broke a record with his El Último Tour del Mundo

Global star Bad Bunny has added another record to his ever-expanding catalog of historic moments: the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Latinx artist.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist wrapped his most recent tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, at the FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday and raked in a whopping gross of $116 million from 575,000 tickets sold, according to a report from Billboard Boxscore .

The “Un Día” and “I Like It” rapper shattered the previous record of $101 million set by Mexican singer Luis Miguel during his own historic run from 2018 to 2019.

ayer culminó una etapa de mi carrera de la mejor forma posible. Cerrando la gira de EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO y ganando el grammy con ese mismo album. GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS!!



Ahora si, ya estamos listo pa' lo próximo. — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) April 5, 2022

Bad Bunny’s blazing return to the stage comes after the release of two chart-topping studio albums, “YHLQMDLG” and “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” in 2020, the latter of which became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on Billboard .

The North American tour, which shares the same name as his most recent Grammy-winning album , launched in February and had only 35 shows, averaging more than $3 million per night in ticket sales. The average ticket costs close to $180 to see the 28-year-old superstar perform, according to data from Pollstar.

When tickets for El Último Tour del Mundo went on sale last year, the intense demand crashed Ticketmaster, prompting fans to joke that it was harder to get Bad Bunny tickets than a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Despite this record-setting achievement, Bad Bunny is far from finished performing this year. In January, he announced his first-ever global stadium tour titled World’s Hottest Tour. That kicks off in Orlando, Fla., in early August.

Initially, World’s Hottest was scheduled to hit 29 cities, but due to an overwhelming demand, Bad Bunny added second dates in six cities, including an additional night in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. He’ll now be performing there on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Advertisement

When he isn’t singing, Bad Bunny is bringing his talents to the small screen with appearances in WWE matches , guest acting on “ Narcos: Mexico ” and “The Simpsons”-inspired music videos.