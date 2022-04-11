RM doesn’t give a damn about BTS losing another Grammy: ‘Let the haters hate’

BTS doesn’t need the Grammys. The Grammys need BTS.

At least that’s the energy BTS’ RM channeled this weekend while addressing the South Korean boy band’s showing at the 64th Grammy Awards. For the second year in a row, BTS lost the Grammy for pop duo/group performance.

Last year, the pop sensation’s hit single “Dynamite” was bested by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” This time around, Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” prevailed over BTS’ “Butter.”

“Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself,” RM — whose real name is Kim Nam-joon — said Saturday during a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the city where the Grammys were held this year.

“But, you know, why give a s— about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn’t do that ‘cause I’m a grown-up.”

In addition to being nominated again for pop duo/group performance, BTS also performed a slick, jazzy rendition of “Butter” at the 2022 Grammy Awards. During their spy-themed performance, the singers somersaulted through lasers and even tapped audience member Olivia Rodrigo for a brief but epic crossover moment that sent ARMYs and Livies (BTS’ and Rodrigo’s respective fandoms) alike into a tizzy.

Ahead of the ceremony, BTS members RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope graced the red carpet in a coordinated rainbow of brown, white and purple suits.

“Anyway, we didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys,” RM continued in a video captured by a concertgoer and posted on Twitter.

“We came to Vegas for the ARMYs. The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies, they’re really important, but that wasn’t the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things, right?”

After attending the Grammys at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, BTS brought its Permission to Dance on Stage show to Sin City. Saturday marked the first night of four performances scheduled for April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Last year, BTS also performed four consecutive sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

“These two hours, communion, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication — this is everything,” RM told the Vegas crowd.

“This is why we’re doing this, right? I hope you know it. I love you! Let the haters hate, and let the lovers love. Peace!”

According to Yonhap News Agency, other members of BTS weren’t quite as indifferent as RM while speaking to Korean reporters about the Grammys ahead of their Vegas concert series.

“I was so eager to win a Grammy that I was really disappointed,” Jimin said Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. “As a Korean, I was curious about how far our music could reach, and I thought it would be a reward to our fans if we received an award.”

While J-Hope called the septet’s second consecutive Grammys defeat “very regrettable,” Jin noted that this year wasn’t BTS’ “last chance” to win an award.

“We can try anytime we want in the future,” Jin said. “So, we’ll do our best.”