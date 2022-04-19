A $541 speeding ticket could land Britney Spears back in court if she doesn’t pay it

Britney Spears could be heading back to court over a speeding ticket.

The “Toxic” singer, who was released from her protracted court-ordered conservatorship in November, is facing a $541 violation, according to Ventura County Court documents reviewed Tuesday by The Times.

The 40-year-old was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol on March 10 and cited for “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions.” The court record did not indicate how fast the pop star was driving.

The “Oops... I Did It Again” artist is due in Simi Valley Court on May 3 if she doesn’t pay the fine by then. However, her appearance is not mandatory.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Court records indicated that Spears was also cited in June 2019 by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for speeding. She failed to pay or appear in court by the deadline, but eventually forfeited bail, meaning that she paid the ticket, as well as additional fees incurred at a later date.

Additionally, her conservatorship records noted that in 2021 she was pulled over by CHP for driving 62 mph in a 40-mph zone. She was released with a verbal warning for the latter violation.

Last summer, during her incendiary testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears shed light on how she lived through her constricting 13-year conservatorship. She also expressed her desire to drive again. Spears said that, under the legal arrangement, she wasn’t allowed to drive freely from her home and often had to be driven around by a security guard.

A week later, she celebrated getting back her driving privileges and said on Instagram that it was “a different ballgame.”

In a bonus scene from the 2008 documentary film “Britney: For the Record,” Spears said: “There’s something about being able to drive your car that allows freedom. I haven’t been able to drive my car.”

Last week, Spears announced that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. She has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.