Britney Spears is pregnant: “Well … I am having a baby’

A woman with long blond hair smiling in a black dress
Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi Carras 
Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the pop musician announced Monday.

In a lengthy and enthusiastic Instagram caption, Spears joked that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, initially thought she might be “food pregnant” after noticing some weight gain in her stomach.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears posted, along with a baby emoji.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ... It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it ... obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money ... shot of me ... like they unfortunately already have.”

The “Lucky” hitmaker is expecting her first child with Asghari after previously welcoming two boys — Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline — with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” the singer continued in her post. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her.

“But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga ... every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

