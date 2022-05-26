Advertisement
Music

Don McLean calls off performance at NRA convention following Texas shooting

Singer-songwriter Don McLean poses during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.
By Kai Grady
Don McLean has canceled his upcoming performance at this year’s National Rifle Assn. convention after Tuesday’s mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist announced on Thursday that he will no longer be performing at the event scheduled for this weekend in Houston.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the “American Pie” singer said in a statement provided to The Times. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.”

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School this week in the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the horrifying attack at Sandy Hook almost 10 years ago.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

The NRA is still moving forward with the annual convention.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal,” the NRA said in a statement posted on Twitter. “As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The three-day event will feature guest appearances from former President Trump and politicians including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Before McLean canceled Thursday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo had expressed her sorrow, but from the stage. She called for change and gun reform during her recent show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

“We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” she said. “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in. And we need stricter gun control laws in America now.”

Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

