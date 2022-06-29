Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself with smashed wine glass at a New York afterparty

Machine Gun Kelly is living out his song “Bloody Valentine.”

After performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, Kelly hit the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse, where he hopped on a table and gave fans another show — in more ways than one.

In a video captioned “and this is where things turned” and posted to his Instagram Stories, Kelly speaks into the microphone before smashing an empty wine glass against his head, much to the audience’s shock. The next video shows blood dripping down his forehead as he sings “My Ex’s Best Friend,” the caption simply reading “F— it.”

“Oh, s—,” he said in another Instagram Story the next morning, squinting into the camera while checking out the dried blood on his mangled face. “Gross.”

Later on Wednesday, Kelly posted an Instagram photo of himself fully bloodied: “NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” he captioned it.

The incident comes on the heels of Kelly’s new Hulu documentary, “Life in Pink,” which revealed his suicide attempt while on the phone with his fiancée, actor Megan Fox. Struggling after the death of his father in 2020, he said he fell into paranoia and called Fox, who was in Bulgaria to work on a movie, to accuse her of abandoning him.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her,” he said in the documentary. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent.”

Soon after, he said he realized he needed to get his head straight and “kick the drugs,” crediting Fox for being his light in the darkness.

“Megan became like the sun to me — like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and, like, helps me grow,” he said. “It’s just, like, every fairy tale that they never told you in school, that they never taught you. Like, the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I’ve known her in so many other lifetimes.”