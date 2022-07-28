Ready for ‘Renaissance’? Here’s what we know about Beyoncé's new album

Beyoncé is entering her Renaissance era.

The singer’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” is fast approaching, and Queen Bey has been sprinkling a trail of breadcrumbs leading to its release.

On June 16, the “Formation” artist confirmed that her next record was on the way after wiping the profile pictures on her social media accounts and sending her dedicated fans into a frenzy.

“Renaissance” is set to arrive six years after the surprise release of her last solo studio album “Lemonade,” which was nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

“Creating [‘Renaissance’] allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram this month.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

From the track list to the release date, here’s everything we know (so far) about Beyoncé's new album.

When’s it coming out?

“Renaissance” is officially slated to bow Thursday at 9 p.m. Pacific.

On Wednesday, however, the album reportedly leaked online approximately 36 hours before its scheduled release. Team Bey appears to have worked quickly to scrub any unauthorized audio from the internet, but that didn’t stop the Beyhive from buzzing about the breach.

“don’t listen to leaks of ‘renaissance,’” tweeted Vulture’s Justin Curto. “beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job!”

How many songs are on it?

Last week, Beyoncé unveiled the entire track list for her forthcoming LP, which includes a total of 16 songs.

Here are all the song titles:

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Church Girl”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

Have any of them been released yet?

Yes! Beyoncé put out the record’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” in late June.

The ‘90s-style house jam — produced and co-written by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, who previously collaborated with Beyoncé on “Single Ladies” — features a prominent sample of New Orleans rapper Big Freedia encouraging listeners to “release” their anger, mind, job, stress, etc.

“You won’t break my soul, you won’t break my soul,” Beyoncé sings on the upbeat track. “I’m tellin’ everybody, everybody.”

After “Break My Soul” landed at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 9, Beyoncé became the first woman — and the third performer of all time — to notch at least 20 top 10 tracks as a solo artist and at least 10 top 10 tracks as a member of a group.

According to Billboard, the only other musicians to have achieved this feat are Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Beyoncé first cracked the Billboard Hot 100 as a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child.

The music icon has also released instrumental and a cappella versions of “Break My Soul.”

Who’s featured?

On TikTok and Instagram, Beyoncé showed off the album’s vinyl set, which revealed that Beam, Tems and Grace Jones are all featured artists on “Renaissance.”

Beam contributed to “Energy,” while Tems and Jones lent their vocals to “Move.”

A number of other high-profile musicians — including Drake, Jay-Z, 070 Shake and Pharrell Williams — are credited as composers on the LP, but it’s unclear precisely how they were involved.

Beyoncé poses on a horse for the cover of her new album, “Renaissance.” (Carlijn Jacobs)

What’s on the cover?

Beyoncé, of course! The main cover art for “Renaissance” depicts the vocalist perched regally atop a translucent silver horse.

Alternative artwork for the vinyl edition pictures the pop star rocking a variety of glamorous makeup looks and accessories, from hoop earrings to cowboy hats.

What about merchandise?

In addition to the vinyl copies, a box set of “Renaissance” goodies — including a CD, T-shirt and 28-page booklet — was once available for preorder on Beyoncé's website for $39.99. But it appears to have already sold out.

Beyoncé's power.

How can I listen to it?

Through Queen Bey’s website, fans can pre-save “Renaissance” on both Spotify and Apple Music, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tidal. “Break My Soul” is also available to stream on Amazon — indicating that the album might be offered there as well.

Of course, there’s always the option to use a CD or record player.

Anything else?

