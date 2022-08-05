Advertisement
Music

Machine Gun Kelly derides ‘fan’ who vandalized ‘wrong’ bus: ‘You’re so dumb’

A man wearing hot pink sings into a microphone while holding a matching guitar
Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in October.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Machine Gun Kelly didn’t get quite the welcome he was looking for when someone vandalized a tour bus as his tour stopped in Omaha.

So Thursday morning, the rapper-turned-rock star logged on to address a “fan” who spraypainted genitalia, along with a homophobic slur, on a bus that was part of MGK’s entourage. Photos obtained by TMZ show the vandalized pink bus in more detail, including the words “Rap Devil F—" along the side of the bus.

But MGK managed to get the last laugh.

“You’re so dumb,” MGK said on Instagram. “You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f— idiot. Do the first part of the crime right.”

“I was by the buses till 4:30 a.m., which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spraypaint a d—,” he continued while laughing. “You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like g—, I just wish he’d go up to his hotel room so I could spraypaint this d—.”

According to TMZ, MGK brought a colorful assortment of buses to Omaha — red, yellow, blue and green — but only the red one was tagged. Omaha police have said they are investigating the crime, although there are no suspects at the moment.

“They washed it off before I even saw it,” Kelly finished. “Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You suck!”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

