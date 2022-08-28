‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam out of the hospital and ‘okay’ after health scare

Former “American Idol” champion Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz is “no longer in the hospital” and doing “okay” after receiving treatment for a health issue the singer has been “dealing with for a while now,” Diaz shared Saturday on Instagram.

The New York-based performer — who won the 18th season of “American Idol” in 2020 — did not specify the nature of the health scare in the Instagram post, which also called out doctors for alleged “misdiagnoses.” Diaz did not identify the doctors or the medical facility.

“I’m tired of all the tests that have been done on my body,” read a statement on Diaz’s Instagram Story. “I’m tired of being told that something is wrong but nothing is being done about it. I’m tired of feeling tired all the time, I’m tired of the pain and I’m tired of living like this every single day !”

According to E! News, Diaz’s latest health update comes shortly after the musician uploaded a photo of a weighing scale in a hospital room with the caption, “100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help.” The performer also reportedly shared a video from the unidentified medical facility with the caption, “I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh.”

“ONE DAY ITS ‘Nothing’ or ‘Normal’ for me to feel this pain and experience the symptoms that I’ve been experiencing and the next, it’s an ‘Emergency’ or ‘I could die’ if I don’t allow them to cut me open again like bruh I’m tired and in pain but I’m done with these doctors for real,” Diaz posted on Saturday.

“Yes, I need help, yes I need new doctors. But I WILL FIGURE IT OUT FOR MYSELF AS I HAVE BEEN DOING.”

In 2018, the documentary “Sam, Underground” chronicled Diaz’s journey as a New York City subway singer. Two years later, Diaz finished in first place during the first-ever remote season of “American Idol,” which was taped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diaz released a new single, “Pain Is Power,” in June.

“God has come through for me so many times before & God is going to keep coming through,” Diaz wrote Sunday on Instagram. “I know that no weapon formed against me shall prosper in the name of Jesus! I know that God will do what he said he would do for me.”