Three injured at Wiz Khalifa, Logic concert during disturbance at Indiana venue

Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals Friday after a disturbance unfolded at an Indiana concert headlined by rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic.

According to a Facebook post from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance broke out at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville (suburban Indianapolis) on Friday evening in the lawn section of the venue.

Authorities said that “security staff responded quickly” and that “patrons self-evacuated” after “the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including nonpublic exits were opened.” Police found no weapons at the scene after sending in “multiple quick response teams” and sweeping the area.

Real Estate Wiz Khalifa wants $4.5 million for modern Encino home Wiz Khalifa is shopping around his Encino home of three years for $4.5 million after updating some spaces and adding a basketball court out back.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance or the injuries sustained.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, issued a statement Saturday thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance,” according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The Beverly Hills-based company’s safety and security practices have come under growing scrutiny in the wake of deaths at Astroworld, Once Upon a Time in L.A. and other events, according to a recent Times review of wrongful death and injury lawsuits as well as interviews with security experts, Live Nation employees and witnesses to concert tragedies.

Khalifa and Logic are currently on the last leg of their Vinyl Verse summer concert tour, which kicked off last month in Irvine and Los Angeles and will come to a close Friday in St. Louis. Supporting acts that have joined the hip-hop stars on the road this summer include 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd the God, C Dot Castro, Rubi Rose and Berner.

On Sunday night, the “See You Again” hitmaker and the “Homicide” artist are set to perform in Burgettstown, Pa., before heading to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Clarkston, Mich.