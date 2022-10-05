Alan Jackson postpones upcoming weekend concerts to deal with ‘health issues’

Alan Jackson postponed a pair of upcoming shows this weekend in Pittsburgh and Atlantic City, N.J., citing health concerns.

On Tuesday, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City posted on social media that the country musician is “dealing with health issues” stemming from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is an inherited neurological condition that causes nerve damage mostly in the arms and legs and results in smaller, weaker muscles. People with this condition may experience loss of sensation, muscle contractions and difficulty walking. There is no cure for the disease, but it is usually not life-threatening.

“I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans,” Jackson wrote on his website. “I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”

Jackson has not scheduled a return date for his tour, but ticket holders for the postponed concerts were advised to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored for an unannounced date in 2023.

In 2021, the Country Music Hall of Fame member told NBC’s “Today” show that he has been living with the disease for longer than a decade and that it has started affecting his balance.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson said on the NBC morning show. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years, and it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.

“It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly,” Jackson clarified. “But it’s related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

At the time, Jackson said he had no plans to stop touring, but that it might affect his availability.

“I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back,” Jackson said. “I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”

The 63-year-old singer paid tribute to a fellow country music icon Loretta Lynn, who died at 90 years old on Tuesday, by taking to social media to join the chorus of remembrances for the coal miner’s daughter.

“Sweet Loretta Lynn, there will never be another Honky Tonk girl like you. I’m gonna miss you,” Jackson captioned his Facebook post that featured photos of the two legends embracing.

On TikTok, Jackson shared a video of a phone call he shared with Lynn, in which they exchanged messages of love and admiration.

“I love you so much,” Lynn said to Jackson.

“I love you too, you’re the sweetest thing,” Jackson replied. “You’re such a legend in this business ... you mean a lot to a lot of people.”

The two ended their call on a light note, with Lynn joking, “I told my girlfriend, I told her, I said you was my boyfriend but you didn’t know it.”

Jackson happily reacted by saying, “I’m glad to be.”