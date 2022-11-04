Sign of the times: Harry Styles’ L.A. show tonight rescheduled ‘due to band illness’

As it was... not: Harry Styles has pushed back Friday night’s show at the Kia Forum to Sunday “due to band illness.”

The Inglewood venue announced the schedule change Thursday night, notifying fans that the “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” crooner would not be performing his Love On Tour show.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the Forum said in a tweet.

Additional show dates “will play as scheduled,” a follow-up tweet said. Ticketholders for Friday’s show can expect an email from Ticketmaster with more information.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman” actor has been taking up mini-residencies for his global tour that he kicked off in August.

After playing 15 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, the former One Direction star set up shop at the Forum, with plans to play 15 concerts during the sold-out run. (He now has eight to go.)

“Sauntering onstage Sunday in a palm-tree-emblazoned jacket and bedazzled white trousers, Styles set off a roar you could feel as much as hear,” The Times’ Mikael Wood wrote in his review of the first Forum show last month.

Styles, 28, kicked off the run on Oct. 23 and is set to conclude his L.A. stint on Nov. 15. He makes his way to Central and South America after that, then Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Europe, touring to support his third studio album “Harry’s House,” which has been a critical and commercial hit.