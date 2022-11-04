Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, ‘Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma.

She’s taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake’s “Circo Loco,” a track off “Her Loss,” his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following “Circo Loco” lines: “This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Stallion tweeted her frustration late Thursday night.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b— ass N—s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n—s especially RAP N—S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she said in a series of tweets, saying that the facts will speak for themselves.

Those facts will come out soon in court: Rapper Tory Lanez is currently on house arrest until his Nov. 28 jury trial on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, stemming from his alleged shooting assault on Stallion in October 2020.

Lanez was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring last week after he assaulted singer August Alsina in Chicago in September. Prior to that, he had seen his bail raised from $250,000 to $350,000 after breaking a stay-away order by posting social-media messages that the judge decided had referenced Stallion.

Stallion finally opened up about the alleged shooting in an April interview with CBS, sharing her version of events.

She and Lanez were close friends at the time, and she was riding a car driven by Lanez’s driver at the time of the early-morning altercation, according to Stallion. When an argument started in the back seat, she asked the driver to pull over and let her out of the car, she said. After she got out, Lanez allegedly fired a gun at her feet. She later underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from both feet.

She referenced that interview overnight on Twitter.

“People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot,” she tweeted Thursday night, adding that people shouldn’t mess with her.

Embattled rapper-designer Kanye West, legal name Ye, wasn’t thrilled about “Circo Loco” either.

“Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” Ye tweeted about lyrics suggesting Drake made up with his sworn enemy (Ye) after a three-year feud only as a favor to rap impresario J. Prince and for his track “Mob Ties.”