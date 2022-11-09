Maren Morris might skip it, but here’s what to expect from tonight’s CMA Awards
The 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday night will bring together the stars of country music in Nashville.
The annual music ceremony will air live on ABC on the East Coast starting at 8 p.m. from Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena. A prerecorded version of the show will come to the West Coast at 8 p.m. Pacific. ABC’s “On The Red Carpet” will begin streaming its live preshow at 3:30 p.m. PST on Hulu and its website.
Here’s what else you need to know about this year’s CMA Awards.
Who’s hosting?
Country-music superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will return to emcee the Country Music Assn.'s biggest night. He will share hosting duties with football star Peyton Manning.
A multi-time CMA Awards winner, Bryan made his hosting debut in last year’s ceremony. Wednesday’s show will mark Manning’s first go at the country music event, but he’s no stranger to hosting ceremonies. He hosted the ESPY Awards in 2017.
Who’s nominated?
This year’s crop of CMA Awards nominees boasts both familiar and new names. Previous winners Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton are up for entertainer of the year.
Newcomer Lainey Wilson’s first CMA Awards run is off to an impressive start already. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer received the most nominations of any nominated artist, with six. She is up for album of the year, song of the year and female vocalist of the year.
Following closely behind with five nods apiece are Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Stapleton.
Maren Morris and her “Humble Quest” received a nomination for album of the year, but the singer told The Times in September that she might skip this year’s ceremony, following a public feud with Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star and CMA Award nominee Jason Aldean.
“I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go,” she said in an interview. “But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
Hours before the show, “Good Morning America” unveiled some of this year’s winners: Cody Johnson for music video for the year (“‘Til You Can’t”) and Pearce and McBryde for musical event of the year (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”).
Who’s performing?
The 56th CMA Awards show touts a packed lineup of performances and tributes. The show will begin with a tribute to late country music star Loretta Lynn, who died in October. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Underwood will perform the Lynn tribute.
Wednesday’s show will also honor Alan Jackson with a tribute performance by Underwood, Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi.
Beyond the tributes, audiences can look forward to performances by the following artists:
- Jimmie Allen
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne
- Luke Bryan
- Brandy Clark
- Kelly Clarkson
- Luke Combs
- Caylee Hammack
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Elle King
- Marcus King
- Miranda Lambert
- Patty Loveless
- Ashley McBryde
- Reba McEntire
- John Osborne
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- Katy Perry
- Pillbox Patti
- Chris Stapleton
- Cole Swindell
- The Black Keys
- The War and Treaty
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
- Zac Brown Band
Who’s presenting?
This year’s lineup of CMA Awards presenters boasts some L.A. pride with Dodgers star Mookie Betts among the personalities set to hand out prizes. “George & Tammy” co-stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will present along with the following stars:
- Breland
- Jordan Davis
- Sarah Drew
- Cole Hauser
- Tyler Hubbard
- Wynonna Judd
- Lady A
- Rex Linn
- Little Big Town
- Parker McCollum
- Reba McEntire
- Ben and Erin Napier
- Lionel Richie
- Jeannie Seely
- Lainey Wilson
