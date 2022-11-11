Anita Baker fans rapturous over the songstress’ new tour (and it has a stop in L.A.)

R&B icon Anita Baker is bringing her rapturous mezzo-soprano voice to Los Angeles next year.

After a 28-year touring hiatus, Baker announced Thursday that she’ll return with a 15-show trek. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — said she’ll make her way to the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2023.

“2023 Coming Straight to YOU This time...With *My Own* catalog sO Grateful *MiraclesOfMusic* ABXO Special Guest, too,” she tweeted Thursday, referencing her public battle over her master recordings. She also added the tease of “new Music Jan. 2023" in her profile bio.

The tour, dubbed Anita Baker — The Songstress, kicks off in Hollywood, Fla., on Feb. 11 and hits Atlanta; New Orleans, during Mardi Gras celebrations; Newark, N.J.; Belmont Park, N.Y.; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Greensboro, N.C.; Memphis; and Dallas.

The Grammy-winning “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I Got” singer will play two shows in California at Christmastime: the Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 22 and the Oakland Arena in Oakland on Dec. 23, where she’ll close out the tour.

Ticket sales for the L.A. show begin Monday at 7 a.m. Pacific Time.

Fans young and old were ecstatic about the announcement, celebrating the tour on Twitter and in Baker’s replies.

“Anita Baker’s going back on tour!!!!!!! Auntie Anita is coming back!!!! I repeat — Ms. Anita Denise Baker is sparing us once again with some Grammy award winning ballads for that a—,” tweeted one user.

“Summer 2023 is about Anita Baker ONLY!” tweeted another user.

“slowly morphing into my Mom, wearing a SADE T-Shirt pumping my fist about an ANITA BAKER tour in 2023. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO,” added another.

“I love you Anita!!! I may have to fight an auntie or two, but I’m going to see you again in 2023!” said another tweet.

Baker last played in L.A. in 2019 when she performed a farewell concert series at Staples Center, which was rebranded Crypto.com Arena last year. That collection of shows kicked off in 2018 but wasn’t an official tour. Her last full tour was in 1995, according to Rolling Stone.

Until last year, the 64-year-old star had been embroiled in a battle over her sizable catalog. And she won, notably and publicly thanking Chance the Rapper for helping her regain ownership of her masters from her former label Elektra Records. Baker acknowledged the rapper during a May show at the Venetian in Las Vegas, where she had a limited-run residency. The rapper also called Baker “an inspiration and an icon to so many of us.”

The pop, soul and jazz artist announced on Twitter in September 2021 that “all my children are coming home” because she finally owned the masters for her first five albums: “The Songstress” (1983) — featuring the songs “Angel,” “You’re the Best Thing Yet” and “No More Tears” — “Rapture” (1986), “Giving You the Best That I Got” (1988), “Compositions” (1990) and “Rhythm of Love” (1994).

1988 POP MUSIC REVIEW : Anita Baker steals the show from headliner Vandross There was another robbery in Los Angeles on Thursday night: Anita Baker stole the show from headliner Luther Vandross at the Sports Arena.

Taylor Swift, who defiantly wrested back control of her catalog by rerecording her albums, also congratulated Baker on the feat, tweeting at the time, “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”

Baker, dubbed the Queen of the Quiet Storm by fans, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in 2018. More recently, she was among the prominent women Beyoncé and Madonna saluted with “The Queens Remix” of Bey’s hit single “Break My Soul” in August.

“For the newbies. Lady B, has *Always been Supportive,” Baker tweeted in response to Bey’s name-drop. “Her Cover of *Sweet Love, a few yrs ago?... Energized, My Catalog. And, always makes My Heart Smile.”